How To Complete All Legendary Sumi-E in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (A Rare Occurrence Guide)

Sending players to feudal Japan in Assassin’s Creed Shadows means more than taking out targets as a samurai or a shinobi. So, if you need help completing all legendary Sumi-E in Assassin’s Creed Shadows for A Rare Occurrence trophy and achievement, this guide will come in handy.

What Are Legendary Sumi-E in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

These are essential ancient paintings of animals that either Naoe or Yasuke can paint while out in the wild. If you are near, there will be a painting icon that appears on the compass and the map. Now, crouch down and sneak up on these targets. Once you are close, just keep holding L2/LT and the painting will be completed.

However, for the Legendary Sumi-E, these do not appear on the map, which can make it harder to track them down. In total, there are five legendary Sumi-E in the game, and depending on the season, you will only be able to find specific ones.

All Legendary Sumi-E Locations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Legendary Tanuki – Summer, Daytime

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

For the Legendary Tanuki Sumi-E, players will have to head to the region of Omi during the summer and during the day. Make your way to the Shimmering Fields, more specifically the Shigaraki Hamlet location.

Once you reach the location, you will know that it is the right one where you see Tanuki statues all around you. Keep following the path upwards, and in a clearing, you will be able to find the legendary Tanuki going about its business. Take your time to get close and get the drawing done.

Legendary Grey Heron – Winter, Daytime

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

The Grey Heron can be found in Wakasa in the Lake Suigetsu area. Make sure it is in winter and in the day, and make your way to the cluster of islands west of Lake Suigetsu. As the area is quite flat, make sure you do not ride in too quickly.

Get off your mount at a distance, walk over to the area marked on the map, and locate the Sumi-E opportunity. Crouch and get near the target slowly, and you will be able to finish off the Sumi-E.

Legendary Macaque – All seasons, Nighttime

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Hop onto your mount and start riding to the Yamashiro region. You will need to find the Little Leaf Glade sub-region and locate the Sarumaru Shrine near the mountains. Wait for night to arrive and start climbing the stairs up to the top, and you will find the three wise monkeys sitting peacefully where you can draw them.

Legendary Silver Fox – Autumn, Nighttime

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

The legendary Silver Fox Sumi-E can only be found at night in Autumn in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and you will need to make your way to the Kii region and the sub-region of Nakahechi Route. At the Kamimisu Inari Shrine, which has statues of foxes at the temple, you will be able to observe this creature at the cliff’s edge. Get near and draw the creature for posterity.

Legendary Deer – Spring, Nighttime

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Make your way to the Yamato region and head to the sub-region of Yoshino. The nearest fast-travel location is the Mountain Blossom Temple to the west. Use the path to head east, and you will reach the Sakura Meadows soon enough.

Get up the slopes, and in the clearing on top, you will be able to find the legendary Deer to add to your Sumi-E collection.

Do note that even if you are at the right place at the right time, there will be a chance that the animals in question will not spawn. You can always fast-travel to a nearby location and come back to see if your luck changes, and hopefully, you will be able to complete the collection soon enough.

That’s all you need to know about how to complete all legendary Sumi-E in Assassin’s Creed Shadows for A Rare Occurrence trophy and achievement. For everything else about the game, check out The Escapist.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

