How to Complete Canker in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

“Canker” is part of a chain of side quests you can access early on, and you need to complete “The Jaunt” to get it. It’s nice for picking up a mace or extra Groschen in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, so here’s how to complete “Canker.”

Recommended Videos

Pick Up the Canker Side Quest

Screenshot by The Escapist

To pick up “Canker,” you need to speak with Gules at Semine. It’s easy to grab this quest during the wedding of Lord Semine and Agnes, as you can speak to him beforehand while he’s drinking and start it. However, it’s available before that if you go to Semine and speak to Gules while he’s on patrol. Ask him about his former band of bandits and offer to help him finish getting rid of them. Canker is one of those former bandits, and the first target you’re sent after.

Find and Kill Canker

Screenshot by The Escapist

Accepting the quest puts Canker’s location on your map, which is to the north of Nebakov Mill. The path to this location has a high likelihood of having bandits on it who try to ambush you. So, you can try to avoid them with stealth, fight them, or just run away. Random bandits usually aren’t tough to kill, but it can be annoying to lose health to them while you’re heading to a quest that also involves combat.

The actual bandit camp that Canker is part of is tucked in the mountains of this area, and it’s easy to miss because you have to go through a little gap to get there, like with the Hermit’s house when you’re getting the Hermit’s Sword for “Wedding Crashers.” Prepare for battle before you enter if needed, because you’ll be faced with a handful of bandits alongside Canker.

Depending on the order in switch you kill them, some bandits might run away. However, you need to kill most of them, so don’t slack in combat with the assumption that you won’t need to fight every bandit there. Luckily, Canker doesn’t run away, meaning you can definitely kill him, as required for the quest.

Finish the Quest and Return to Gules

To prove that you upheld your agreement, loot Canker’s body after he and the bandits are dead. You need to loot the Light Mace from him, but you can take anything else you want from him, too. With that, return to Gules to complete the quest.

After finishing “Canker” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you have to wait a full day in-game to pick up the next quest involving Gules’ old bandit buddies. Once the day passes, talk to Gules to pick up “Handsome Charlie.”

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy