How to Complete Destiny 2 Echoes Act 1 “A Familiar Voice”

With the release of The Final Shape expansion in Destiny 2, we’re also getting a new season to kick things off. Here’s how to complete Echoes Act 1: A Familiar Voice in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Echoes Act 1: A Familiar Voice Guide

If you take a look at the season progress tab in Destiny 2, you’ll see that the first objective is titled Echoes Act 1: A Familiar Voice. There are no objectives or clues, and the game simply tells you that you need to thwart the Final Shape.

If you’re feeling stuck on this particular step, don’t worry, you’re not alone. While The Final Shape expansion is already available, the new season itself hasn’t actually started, which is why you can’t progress through the season objectives.

Echoes Act 1: A Familiar Voice will only become active once the season goes live at the next weekly reset. This will happen on June 11, at around 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The weekly reset allows players to grind for new rewards in the Nightfalls and the Salvation’s Edge Raid, and you’ll also be able to start progressing through the new season objectives. Once the season goes live, you should actually be able to get through A Familiar Voice.

You’ll then be able to properly track everything you’ve done through the season progress tab via the Director screen in the game. Even if you haven’t bought the expansion, there should still be plenty of new missions to take on, as well as new pieces of gear to farm for.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to start and complete Destiny 2 Echoes Act 1: A Familiar Voice. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Khvostov, as well as how to get the Elevated Prismatic Key to collect all the Facets you need for your Prismatic build.

