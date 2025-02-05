How To Complete Do As I Command Challenge in Phasmophobia – Weekly Challenge

Challenge Mode is designed to test the skills of even the best ghost hunters in Phasmophobia, and the Do As I Command Challenge is a prime example. If you want to know how it works before you dive in, here is how to complete the challenge.

What Is Challenge Mode in Phasmophobia?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Challenge Mode is a unique weekly task in Phasmophobia that sends you on a preset contract with special conditions and equipment. This mode resets every week on Sunday and features a different challenge for you to conquer.

The challenges in question range in overall difficulty. Some are on par with regular investigations, while others are designed to push your ghost-hunting skills to their limits. This is done by significantly altering ghost behavior and/or providing a meager amount of equipment to work with.

To successfully complete a weekly challenge, you must fulfill the preset contract not just once but three times. It does not have to be consecutive, but it must be done before the weekly reset to receive credit.

During each turn of the contract, you must also correctly guess the ghost so it will count towards your overall completion of the challenge. Completing the optional objectives is not required but it can provide extra points. This is especially helpful if you’re looking to prestige your character.

Full completion of a weekly challenge nets you a base reward of $5,000, along with any points you accrue during the contracts.

How To Complete Do As I Command Challenge in Phasmophobia

Screenshot by The Escapist

The “Do As I Command” challenge in Phasmophobia is arguably one of the tamest options found in Challenge Mode. This is because the alterations to ghost behavior and equipment are very minimal, which some players will find as a relief.

The description of the challenge states that you will “have to force this ghost to give you evidence,” meaning that the ghost you encounter will exhibit less activity than usual. The contract must also be done on the Sunny Meadows map (“Restricted” version is not allowed).

As with other challenges, you will be sent on your contract with a preset loadout free of charge. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about missing out on any equipment for this one as it provides you with everything at the Tier 3 level. Even better, the fuse box is also functional for this challenge, so turn it on as soon as you arrive.

Normally, completing a contract at Sunny Meadows can be daunting enough, especially with a ghost who prefers to stay quiet. However, there is one other bonus feature to this challenge that can help a lot in that regard – Cursed Possessions.

Screenshot by The Escapist

While other challenges usually provide no Cursed Objects (Possessions) for you to use, this challenge offers you not just one but all seven of them. Thankfully, they’re also all found in the same location at the chapel (seen above).

Certain ones such as the Haunted Mirror or Ouija Board can help you find the ghost’s location much faster. Others like the Voodoo Doll or Monkey Paw can instigate ghost behavior to help with evidence. Be careful, however, as using these items comes with risks such as sanity drain and cursed hunts.

That concludes how to complete the Do As I Command challenge in Phasmophobia. Be sure to check out all other guides and news at The Escapist, such as how to complete the Tortoise and Hare challenge.

Phasmophobia is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

