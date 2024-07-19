Category:
How to Complete Farmside Fright in Once Human

Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|

Published: Jul 19, 2024 10:30 am

I don’t trust scarecrows and neither should you. Here’s how to complete Farmside Fright in Once Human.

If you’re anything like me, you saw Lowe in town and immediately spoke to him because you know he’s got a Deviant quest up his sleeve. In this case, that quest is Farmside Fright in Once Human, and it’s got a bit of a twist to it.

To start Farmside Fright, head to the Evergreen Vineyard and make your way to the building in the center. If you’re tracking your quest, you’ll not only get a blue chevron but an entire blue line to guide you straight to the building. Once there, you’ll find the scarecrow in question behind the restaurant, near a set of stairs.

Image of the scarecrow standing at the top of a set of stairs in the middle of a vineyard in Once Human

Interact with the scarecrow, and you’ll get a blurry effect, similar to when you started the Carnival of Doom in the Junkyard. Head down the stairs and you’ll see a strange little girl with a bag on her head floating to your left.

Move through the cellar, and the scarecrow will appear behind you and start blasting you with fire. This isn’t the standard scarecrow you might’ve run into in Citrus County. This scarecrow is invincible. The only way to complete the quest is to run through the cellar by following the following directions:

Image of a scarecrow following the player through a wine cellar in Once Human
  • Straight
  • Left
  • Right
  • Left

When you see the large room on your left, just beeline your way through it all the way across, and you’ll find yourself at a set of stairs. Make your way up and keep running until you hit the road. Only then will you have escaped the scarecrow in Farmside Fright in Once Human.

Image of the player running to a small floating girl in the middle of the street in a vineyard in Once Human

And for your horrifying effort, you’ll see a Shattering Maiden Deviant appear. This is the bag-headed ghost girl you saw in the basement. She’s a combat Deviant, though she’s rather low-level, but she offers some interest aoe debuffs for those interested in that type of playstyle. She’s also very cute.

Once Human is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Once Human
An editor at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but realized she could be happy instead.