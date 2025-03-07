How To Complete Feast for the Poor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are a lot of side quests you can find while wandering around as Henry. Once you begin the “Into the Underworld” main quest, you’ll likely end up grabbing “Feast for the Poor” at the same time in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How To Finish Feast for the Poor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Speak with Chenyek

You meet Chenyek as you start “Into the Underworld.” You ask him about Goatskin, and he wants you to fight Goliath before he gives you information. After you fight Goliath, speak with Chenyek again to start “Feast for the Poor” by telling him if he has a job for you to tell you. Then, get to the option that says “I’ll drink to it,” after you express interest in joining his group. With that, you start the side quest.

Steal Sigismund’s Sausages

Screenshot by The Escapist

The task you need to complete is stealing Sigismund’s sausages, which is rather straightforward. When you go to the area marked on your map as the quest location, enter through an open barn on he northwest side of the marked region. Then, you want to enter the big green tent. Inside, there’s a locked chest that holds the sausages. Use a lockpick to open the chest and take the sausages from it.

Once you have the sausages, your new task as part of “Feast for the Poor” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is to give one to Beggar Damian, who you find outside a tavern in the southeastern section of Kutternberg City near the fast travel point in that location. After you give him the sausages, your task changes to tell you to speak with Knuckles.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Knuckles is near Beggar Damian’s location, so you don’t need to go far to find him. He tells you that Chenyek’s vision is unrealistic, but in more words. He also asks you to steal wine from the warehouse so he can sell it to a buyer. At this point, you can choose to side with Knuckles and help him instead, or continue helping Chenyek. If you want to keep helping Chenyek, then you’ll look around the city for more beggars and give them sausages. Each one gets five sausages to count for the quest. They’re easy to spot since they’re the NPCs who are on their knees with their hands out. After you do this a few more times, your objective changes to return to Chenyek.

Helping Knuckles Instead of Chenyek

If you decide to side with Knuckles instead, the wine is in the same camp that you took the sausages from. Instead of the green tent, the wine is in the middle of the camp in a chest that’s somewhat concealed by a straw structure. The lock has a difficulty of very hard, so you need your lockpicking skills to be decent in order to complete this quest.

Return to the character you decided to help to complete “Feast for the Poor” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Then, you can keep working on side quests like “In Vino Veritas,” or switch to work on more main quests.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

