Main quests can be stressful, especially if you have to resort to sneaking around areas you’re not familiar with while on a time limit. As one such quest, here’s how to complete “For Whom the Bell Tolls” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 For Whom the Bell Tolls Walkthrough

The main quest “For Whom the Bell Tolls” takes place right after you complete “Wedding Crashers.” Now imprisoned in Trosky, Hans is scheduled to be executed after the bell tolls 12 times. Henry is lucky enough to be removed from prison to work as a laborer around the castle as punishment instead, and he needs to use this small amount of freedom to save Hans.

Hauling Sacks

First, you haul sacks to a shed. This isn’t an optional objective. So, take the sack from the wagon and bring it to the shed next to the fenced area. Drop the sack in the shed, then repeat these steps until you complete the objective.

Help the Blacksmith

Next, you’re told to help the blacksmith. He’s not happy about it, but tells you to make a horseshoe. The archway across from the blacksmith takes you into the area with the forge, and you spot it right across from the archway. Pick up the materials you need from the forge and craft a horseshoe before returning to the blacksmith. He approves it, then you head down the path you followed hauling sacks to find the stables and deliver the horseshoe.

Help Fanka the Cook

After delivering the horseshoe, it’s time to help Hans. Go back to the forge and take the lockpick from the red pot on the shelves. Then, speak with the woman standing nearby. This is Fanka, who’s a cook in the noble’s kitchen. Normally, you aren’t allowed access there. However, offering to help Fanka removes that restriction for you.

Follow Fanka to the kitchen. You don’t have to lockpick it for her, but it increases your reputation and she says you can come get food whenever you need it. That might be helpful depending on how the next steps go for you.

Speak with the Chamberlain

When you entered the kitchen, you probably saw the chamberlain hunched over in pain. Speak with him, and you can try to convince him to let you brew a Digestive Potion to help. If you succeed, he gives you access to the surgeon’s workshop. If not, you need to sneak in.

Make Fever Tonicum

If you didn’t convince the chamberlain, then you need to grab some food from the kitchen to sneak into the workshop. Otherwise, he grants you access. Go to the stairs across from the forge and enter the kitchen that non-nobles use in the castle. You find a guard here. If you’re sneaking in, talk to him and give him the food you took from the kitchen to make him leave. Then, you can head upstairs without him catching you.

Now it’s time to head up flights of stairs until you reach a hall that has two doors. The door on the right is the surgeon’s workshop. Make your Fever Tonicum, and craft a Digestive Potion if you convinced the chamberlain. There are enough ingredients in the chest in the room for both crafts.

Cure Thomas

If you’re helping the chamberlain, return to him with the Digestive Potion. This convinces him to let you help Thomas, granting access to his room. If you’re sneaking through, then you have one more route until the quest is done.

Go back to the noble’s kitchen and head up the stairs there. You avoid more guards this way instead of going across the bridge between the workshop and kitchen. As you go up the stairs, stay crouched. Most guards aren’t looking your way during this section. However, you inevitably find a guard standing at the bottom of a staircase. That staircase goes to Thomas’ room.

Throw a pebble to distract the guard and get him to move from his post, then sneak up the stairs behind him. Keep going until you get to the room with Thomas in bed and his sister, Adele, taking care of him. Speak with Adele to give her the Fever Tonicum, and the cutscene that ends this quest starts.

That’s how to complete “For Whom the Bell Tolls” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. If you help Thomas before the 12 bells toll, you gain reputation. Otherwise, the outcome is still the same.

