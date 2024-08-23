How to Complete Fox Quest in Black Myth: Wukong

As you explore the snowy field during Chapter 3 in Black Myth: Wukong, you can encounter a fox Yaoguia. This monster will ask you to fulfill its last request, and you can unlock a special item once you complete this side mission. Here’s how to clear the fox quest in Black Myth: Wukong.

Black Myth: Wukong Fox Quest Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist

To start the fox Yaoguai’s mission in Black Myth: Wukong, you need to examine the corpse leaning on a wooden Pailou in the Forest of Felicity. Despite being skinned many years ago, the spirit of the beast still lingers, and it asks you to find its killer before it can pass away.

The person the fox Yaoguai is looking for is the Non-Void mini-boss that you can encounter in one of the chambers inside the New Thunderclap Temple. You can unlock this zone after you defeat Captain Kalpa-Wave, who stands before the entrance. This is a story boss, so you definitely won’t miss it.

How to Find the Monk in New Thunderclap Temple

Screenshot by The Escapist

The New Thunderclap Temple is another big area in this snowy region. Many players may have trouble finding the monk that the fox Yaoguai is looking for in Black Myth: Wukong. If you wish to find Non-Void, you can follow these directions:

Starts at New Thunderclap Temple Keeper’s Shrine. Walk straight and pass through the first red building. Climb up the left stone stairs. Find another stairs to your left and head down. Enter the building and take the stairs on your right. Go to the balcony to find the wooden bridge. Cross the bridge and climb up the stairs. You will find Non-Void inside a building with open doors.

To progress the fox Yaoguai’s mission in Black Myth: Wukong, you have to be in the form of a fox when confronting Non-Void. Since the path toward this area is dangerous, you must return to regular form to deal with the enemy. To transform back, you can use the Snow Fox Brush in your Inventory to become a fox.

If the game still prevents you from using the item, like me, you may need to return to the Keeper’s Shrine. Afterward, you must use the Snow Fox Brush and sprint toward the boss arena. Luckily, you won’t consume any stamina when sprinting in this form, so you can easily avoid most enemies.

How to Beat Non-Void

Screenshot by The Escapist

Non-Void is a rather challenging boss due to his ranged attacks. You can start the fight using the Immobilize spell immediately to land free hits. Afterward, you can use the Red Tides transformation to cause damage over time with the Burn status effect.

Once you reduce his HP to half, things get rather annoying. The boss will use a new move where he summons the scripture pages and uses them as a homing projectile that will constantly chase you around. You can only dodge during this move, so ensure you have enough stamina. When Non-Void stops attacking, you want to get aggressive and land your combos.

After killing the monk and claiming the Spirit, you can return to the Forest of Felicity to report to fox Yaoguai. The monster will finally pass away, and you will receive the Snow Fox Brush Curio that can extend your transformation‘s duration.

Black Myth: Wukong is available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

