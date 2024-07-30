How To Complete Frostbitten Weekly Challenge in Phasmophobia

If you’ve ever felt warm cozy and safe in your own home, disregard everything you know before jumping into the Phasmophobia weekly challenge Frostbitten. You’ll need to be on your toes at all times and ensure that you’re keeping a cool head during this unforgiving challenge.

How To Complete The Frostbitten Challenge in Phasmophobia

The “Frostbitten” challenge isn’t particularly difficult, but you’re going to need to slow your roll if you’re hoping to take it on. Every player on the map is going to be moving rather slowly, as the temperatures have dropped completely. This is also going to make using a thermometer slightly more touch-and-go since the temperatures are going to be consistently cold.

You’ll need to rely on other forms of evidence if you’re hoping to successfully clear this hunt, especially considering that you’ll need to do it three times to collect the $5,000 reward. You have a full week to make this happen, so get working on this challenge and you should accomplish it with ease.

How To Access the Challenge Mode Difficulty in Phasmophobia

To access Challenge Mode, select the difficulty option. From here, keep cycling right until you pass the “Insanity” difficulty, and you’ll find the new weekly challenge here. If you’ve been playing for a while, there’s a good chance that you may have already done this one; there are only a limited number of challenges and they recycle them each week.

Tips & Tricks to Complete the Frostbitten Challenge

To start the Frostbitten challenge, you’ll need to be ready for the ultimate sleepover in Camp Woodwind, which is one of the more intense maps that Phasmophobia has to offer. Sure, there’s a giant campfire in the middle of the map, but you won’t be able to use this to warm yourself up during this chilly challenge. Since you’ll need to properly identify the ghost, as well, be sure that you’re tracking evidence in your journal along the way.

Since a thermometer is not going to be recommended for this particular escapade, I would strongly suggest bringing the following tools along if you’re playing as a Solo:

Strong Flashlight

DOTS Projector

Crucifix

As always, you can return to the trailer to grab more equipment and set up the camp to your exact liking, but if you’re hoping to capture the ghost quickly during the Frostbitten challenge, you’ll want visual confirmation of what you’re working with. The Crucifix can also keep you safe from hunts and events, so you’ll have a little more time to act if things get hairy.

One thing that works in your favor during the Frostbitten challenge in Phasmophobia is the fact that the ghost is also going to be slower. This may give you a little more time to escape if an event is triggered, but could also lead to your downfall if you’re not quick enough on your toes.

When Does the Next Weekly Challenge Start in Phasmophobia?

The weekly challenge is reset at Midnight UTC on Monday mornings, so players in the United States can look forward to a new challenge at the following times on Sunday:

5:00 pm Pacific Time

6:00 pm Mountain Time

7:00 pm Central Time

8:00 pm Eastern Time

While this may not be the most difficult challenge that Phasmophobia can throw your way, don’t underestimate how difficult the Frostbitten challenge can prove to be. The last thing you want to be is an investigation turned popsicle if it puts you on ice.

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

