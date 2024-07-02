How to Complete Greats of the Game Player Highlights Objectives in EA FC 24

The Greats of the Game Player Highlights Objectives in EA FC 24 is a fun way to relive some of football’s most iconic moments and earn great rewards while doing so. This objective is part of the ongoing Season 7 Festival of Football.

EA FC 24 Greats of the Game Player Highlights Objectives Guide

This set of EA FC 24 objectives is similar to the Copa America and Euros Throwbacks, as all of these celebrate the legendary performances at the international tournaments. At first glance, you might find it a bit tricky to complete these challenges, but the rewards are definitely worth it. Here’s a detailed guide to help you through each objective:

The Phenomenon

The first objective is all about Ronaldo’s legendary performance in 1997 Copa America, where he guided Brazil to victory. To complete this task, you need to score at least one goal per match using a Brazilian player in six separate wins in any game mode like Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions. This means you must win those six matches, so make sure you have a strong Brazilian forward in your squad.

Tip: Use players like Neymar or Vinícius Jr. with high shooting stats to make this easier.

On the Volley

Next up, we have the “On the Volley” objective. This one is inspired by David Trezeguet’s incredible volley in the 2000 European Championship. To complete this, you need to score a volley using a French player in any game mode. It doesn’t have to be a win, just score a volley.

Tip: Cross the ball into the box and use a French striker like Kylian Mbappe to attempt the volley. Timing and positioning are crucial here.

Midfield Masterclass

The third task in EA FC 24 Greats of the Game Player Highlights Objectives celebrates Zinedine Zidane’s masterful performances in 2000. You need to score and assist a goal using French players in six separate matches in any game mode. You also don’t need to win the matches; just score and assist.

Tip: You can use a strike partnership of Giroud and Mbappe or similar players to increase your chances of completing both tasks in one match.

Screamer

Remember Rui Costa’s amazing goal in the 2004 Euros? The “Screamer” objective requires you to recreate that by scoring a goal from outside the box with any Portuguese player. You can do this in any game mode, and the match doesn’t have to be a win.

Tip: Use players with high long-shot stats, like Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo, to score from a distance.

Golden Boot

The final task is about Fernando Torres’ Golden Boot-winning performance in 2012. You need to score three goals using Spanish players in any game mode. Like some of the other tasks, it doesn’t require a win, just three goals.

Tip: Players like Alvaro Morata or Ansu Fati can be very effective for this task. Focus on matches where you can dominate possession and create plenty of scoring opportunities.

Rewards

Completing each objective earns you 200 XP and an 84+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack in EA FC 24. Finish all five tasks, and you’ll get a bonus 87+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack and a total of 1,000 XP. All rewards are untradeable, but they are great for building a strong Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 is available now.

