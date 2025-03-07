How To Complete Hush, My Darling in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Instead of Kuttenberg City, this side quest is picked up from Miskowitz in the Kuttenberg Region, which is to the west of the city. Time to break out your blacksmithing skills to complete “Hush, My Darling,” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How To Finish Hush, My Darling in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Speak with Martha

Martha is in the house connected to the forge in Miskowitz, which is in the southeast section of this little village. Head inside and speak with her, asking if she needs help with anything. She says that she needs somebody who knows their way around a smithy. Reply with “I’m a blacksmith! I’d be glad to help,” to pick up the side quest, “Hush, My Darling.”

If you haven’t completed it yet, you can speak with the bailiff about Matthew, who’s in the Dry Devil’s group. The bailiff is standing next to Martha, so you can use that marker to find her, too.

Craft Horseshoes

You might already have the items for this quest on you. You need two Farmer’s Horseshoes, which you could’ve made to level your blacksmithing earlier and held onto. Otherwise, you need two pieces of Scrap Metal and to head to the forge. Once you make the horseshoes, return to Martha.

Find Victoria

Martha says the horseshoes need to go to Victoria, and you offer to deliver them to her to keep the quest going. Victoria lives in a house that’s a bit to the south of the forge. Of course, she’s not in her house, and you find blood there instead when you open the first door on the left.

Get closer and inspect the blood when the prompt comes up during “Hush, My Darling” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Then, go back to Martha and let her know what you found. Martha suggests going to Sigismund’s camp to look for her.

Sigismund’s Camp

The camp is to the south of Opatowitz. If you’re still looking for Matthew for the Dry Devil, you might find him on the path to the camp. Find the blacksmith in camp and ask him about Victoria. He remembers that a soldier who goes by the name Black took a liking to her. To find him, you have to go to the infirmary tent, as he’s sick at this time.

Black wants medicine before helping you, so give him a Digestive Potion to cure his food poisoning. If you don’t have one, then you’ll want to make one and return to give it to him. You have to wait a couple of hours for the medicine to kick in before he’ll answer your questions.

It turns out that he said some things to Victoria and thinks that she might’ve gone into the woods to the east. You find her sitting on a stump right at the quest marker on your map.

Victoria is upset, so speak with her about the situation. You can choose what you want for options in conversation, since they don’t have consequences on any later events. However, if you made Black promise that he’d look after Victoria, you can relay that message to her, which gives her hope for the future.

That conversation completes “Hush, My Darling” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. From here, you can continue the main quests, or take more side quests like “In Vino Veritas.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

