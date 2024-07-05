How to Complete In Search of the Relic in The First Descendant

As we continue the search for records about Bunny’s parents, the “In Search of the Relic” quest will send us deep into the jungle in The First Descendant.

Where to Find the Journal in the In Search of the Relic Quest in The First Descendant

To find the journal in the In Search of the Relic quest, you will need to go to Derelict Covert in the Echo Swamp region. Derelict Covert is the last area that you unlock, so play through all the story missions that are marked by pink icons first. When you unlock the area, you need to make your way north.

This region is filled with enormous tree houses, most of which are connected via some form of bridge. The one we need to climb is not, so you’ll need to finesse your way to the top. This can be a little tricky, but there is a quick way up there, as shown in the clip above. After a bit of search, I found a spot that allowed me to sling myself up to one of the platforms from one of the lower tree houses, but you can also do the convoluted route with all the platforms if you wish. You can wait until the Old Human Base mission to do this, if you like, but there should be no need.

Once you get up there, you then need to climb the very central tower, which you can do easily using your grapple. Near the top, on a mossy and broken platform, you will find the next journal in the In Search of the Relic quest in The First Descendant.

To read it, open the main menu and go to the Journal section, then select Records. Under Descendant, you will be able to find all records related to the Descendants that you have managed to pick up, and any that you have yet to read will be marked by a red exclamation point. Select the Incomplete Chat Log, and you will learn more about Bunny.

It turns out that the relic everyone was looking for allowed for Arche control, which likely led to the creation of Bunny’s suit, along with all the other suits used by Descendants. Bunny also gets the sad news that her parents died on her birthday, adding yet more pain to an already painful process for her. So, it seems that Bunny’s parents were unknowingly sent into a volatile situation, yet despite this, they stayed to try and do their duty.

And that’s how to complete In Search of the Relic in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

