How to Complete In Vino Veritas in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Some side quests are more fun than others, but there are also some that are more confusing or frustrating, too. When it comes to completing “In Vino Veritas” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you have a lot of small steps to follow and a side quest within a side quest.

Speak with Casper and Havel

Casper Rudolf starts “In Vino Veritas,” and you find him by his drink cart on the east side of Kuttenberg City. If you enter through the east gate and keep going straight, you’ll run right into him. He wants to learn what makes the monks’ wine so good, but there are a few steps to take before you learn that secret. While speaking with him, exhaust the dialogue options so that you can learn about Havel and about the book that he left with Adleta. This gives you options about how you approach the first section, which is making an impression on Havel.

If you want to get the book from Adleta, go to the southeast corner of Kuttenberg’s inner wall during the morning or afternoon to find an open garden that Adleta tends to hang out in. Grab five Marigolds before you head there, then either find her before her brother, Hugo, arrives, or speak with Hugo and get his permission to speak with her. During your conversation, remain kind to Adleta as you say you need the book for Casper. You can try passing a skill check to get her to hand it over, or you can give her the Marigolds as a gift and receive the book in return. Once you have the book, read it from your inventory.

You don’t need to get the book from Adleta if you don’t want to, and can instead go straight to Havel, who’s found in the inn he owns in Kuttenberg City. Brush up on your drinking skills and wear an outfit that gets your Charisma to at least 18. Then, talk to Havel at the inn and follow these choices:

Germany.

Let’s do it.

That’s a very fine gift.

Steinberger.

It’s missing ginger.

With that list, you make a good impression on Havel and he tells you about the monastery’s secret ingredient. Return to Casper with this information.

Find the Monastery’s Secret Ingredient

Now, you go to the vineyard to the north of Kuttenberg. Talk to the recruiter to start the “Under the Straw Hat” side quest. You don’t actually need to complete this side quest, but starting it lets you wander the vineyard without being considered a trespasser. Head inside and speak to Jerome, who you should find on a bench by the main building.

Once you’re at the main building, sneak inside, turn left, and go to the storeroom to open up chests there using your lockpicking skills. You’ll find Sulphur Wicks inside, which are what you need for Casper. If you want extra Groschen, then go to the garden attached to the back of the main building and take five seedlings before you leave.

If you want to complete “Under the Straw Hat,” then you want to get to work and complete tasks like removing plants around the vines and moving sacks. Once you do enough work, you can report to Jerome to finish the side quest for some Groschen. Otherwise, go back to Casper to give him the wicks, and seedlings if you have them.

That completes “In Vino Veritas,” which means that you can move onto other quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Or you might want to spend time collecting badges and dice instead.

