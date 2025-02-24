How To Complete Master Schindel’s Toys in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

While completing the main story in Kuttenberg, you can help Master Schindel find some stolen items in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Since locating the items is quite challenging, here’s how you can complete the Master Schindel’s Toys quest.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Master Schindel’s Toys Quest Guide

To trigger the Master Schindel’s Toys quest, you must start the Into the Underworld main mission. During this quest, your goal is to track down an informant called Goatskin. During your investigation, you can speak with people at the bathhouse. You need to start by talking to the Bathhouse Madam, and then you can speak with Adam. He’ll tell you that Goatskin stole some items from Master Schindel.

Once you speak with them, the next step is to find Goatskin. The man is very timid, so you’ll need to draw him out. You can either talk to Lousy Mary or try to follow Udo. Personally, I recommend just speaking with Udo. He’s a customer who shows up in the evening on the first floor of the bathhouse. Tell him to go home and follow him from behind. Goatskin will try to rob him in an alley, giving you the chance to confront your target.

Besides getting more info about Liechtenstein, you can also try to obtain a map from Goatskin. If you can’t pass the skill check, you’ll need to bribe him with money. He’ll then tell you that you can find the Map of Kuttenberg Underground on a body at the Kuttenberg gallows, located on the southeastern side of the city.

Examine the hanging corpse and take the map. Once you have it, you can try using the map to navigate the underground area. However, this hidden zone is extremely difficult to traverse, and it’s easy to get lost.

How to Find the Stolen Items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

If you want to quickly retrieve the stolen items and complete the Master Schindel’s Toys quest, head to this entrance. On the northern side of the open area, you’ll find a ladder leading underground. Climb down, and you’ll find yourself in the Kuttenberg Underground zone. Remember to pull out your torch, as this area is completely dark.

After that, keep making left turns until you find a barrel at a dead end. At one point, you’ll also need to jump down to a lower area. Again, continue turning left whenever you reach a junction, and you will eventually find Goatskin’s hidden stash. Examine the barrel to obtain a book and an astrolabe.

Once you have the stolen items, head back up using the same path. Master Schindel is usually on the northeastern side of the city during the day. Talk to him to complete the side quest. He’ll be a bit snappish at first, but once you return his missing items, he’ll be more welcoming. You can continue speaking with him, and he’ll explain the astrolabe and how planets work.

That’s how you can find the stolen items and complete the Master Schindel’s Toys quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Although it’s a short side quest, completing it is a great way to earn reputation points and extra rewards.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

