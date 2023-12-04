World of Warcraft Classic‘s new seasonal event, Season of Discovery, has been a huge a huge hit, with players flooding in to try out the new rune system. In this guide, we’ll be covering the best way to finish the Rattling the Rattlecages quest in WoW Classic SoD.

How to Complete Rattling the Rattlecages Quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Undead has been a very popular starting class, and the very first zone you start in is jam-packed with skeletal players fighting over quest objectives to progress. Completing quests is 100% the fastest way to level up and reach the level 25 Season of Discovery cap. So naturally, every player will be competing to kill the monsters, loot them, or collect the resources they need to progress.

One of the most difficult quests you’ll run into is the Rattling the Rattlecages quest, where you need to take out 12 Rattlecage Skeletons around Deathknell. The problem with this is that there is a very limited number of them around. They also don’t have very fast respawn rates, and if you don’t know where they are, chances are another player has already killed them.

To help you get an upper hand with this quest, I’d highly recommend that you use an addon. It’s not just for this quest, but for all quests in WoW Classic to make things easier. You’ll need the Curse Forge software installed, and then you can change the game to WoW Classic and search for the Questie addon. This gem of an addon will display all the locations of monsters for quests and where they spawn. This will make it far easier to find a few of them that aren’t contested by other players for you to take down.

To make this even faster, you should look for other players who are camping Rattlecage spawns and send them a party invitation. You don’t need loot from these mobs for the quest, so being in a party will simply speed up the number of kills you’ll be able to get if you spread out across spawn locations. Doing so will help you get this quest completed in no time. Otherwise, you could end up taking an hour like some of my poor friends who tried to do this without addons or any party members.

That’s the best way to complete the Rattling the Rattlecatges quest in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. After that, Questie will be a huge help for most quests, and you’ll often want to make use of adding other players to your party for quests that require killing a certain number of monsters.