How to Complete Secret of the Spring Quest in Diablo 4

As you travel the world of Diablo 4, you’ll come across countless little details and oddities, including one that leads to a quest called Secret of the Spring. This quest has a marker on your map but no clear way to complete it. All you have to go on are the words found on a scrap of paper in a frozen wasteland, but if you want to complete the quest, you’ll need to be in on…well…the secret. We’ll cover how to complete this small and mysterious quest here.

How to Complete the Secret of the Spring Side Quest in Diablo 4

North of Kyovashad, in the Frozen Expanse, is a dungeon called Forsaken Quarry. Just to its south is a climbable ladder, and near said ladder is a note on the ground that reads, “Beacon of warmth in winter’s embrace, patience rewarded by nature’s own grace” when you interact with it.

With the message read, you’ll start the Secret of the Spring quest. The spring in question is further north a little ways and will be marked on your map in a part of the Expanse called the Trough of Orobas. Once you make it there, there’s not much else to go on to solve the riddle.

The answer is actually very simple: you just need to use the Wait emote near the spring. Wait isn’t on your emote wheel (accessible with E on keyboard or Up on the D-Pad for controller) by default, so you’ll need to hit the Customize button below the wheel, scroll down to the Wait emote, then place it on a free slot.

Finally, nuzzle up to the side of the spring and use the Wait emote, which will cause a Buried Chest to spawn nearby. Opening the chest awards a few bits of mid-tier loot, the side quest experience, and a small pile of gold.

There’s not much else to the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4, and while it’s not the most rewarding activity in the game, it’s worth doing for how easy it is. If you’re looking for more tips on making it through the game, make sure to check our comprehensive set of guides.