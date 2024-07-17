Episode: Echoes Act 2 has arrived, which means more tasks to complete for the lovely Failsafe. Here’s how to complete the Specimen ID:NES004 quest in Destiny 2.

How To Complete Specimen ID:NES004 in Destiny 2

For Specimen ID:NES004 in Destiny 2, you will need to complete some objectives on Nessus. You’ll want to complete seasonal activities, which should be the main focus of your farming right now, anyway.

The three main objectives of the quest are:

Open Echo Chests from Seasonal Activities – if you do Breach Executable, you will get this wrapped up in three runs, while Battlegrounds: Delve will take five. Four runs of it will actually leave you just shy of completion, which is annoying.

Focus Echo Engrams at the H.E.L.M – Visit Failsafe and focus any of your seasonal Engrams.

Extract data and defeat powerful combatants in season activities – Dive into the modes and whomp some yellow bar enemies.

How to Open Echo Chests from Seasonal Activities

The confusion here seems to stem from the wording on the quest objective, which advises you to open chests in the H.E.L.M. What this seems to mean is that you should start these missions by selecting the mission icons on the map of the H.E.L.M., as that’s what worked for me. I’d suggest two Breach Executables and a Delve run to get this wrapped up on Normal difficulty. Breach Executable is also a great way to farm out those Code Mutations.

How to Open Engrams in the H.E.L.M

After you’ve opened Echo Chests, the next step is to focus Engrams with Failsafe. If you don’t have any, just run some seasonal activities, and you will get them as rewards. Roll out some random results, and you’ll be good to go. You might even get some coveted red borders to give you patterns for crafting. You’ll need to focus five Engrams in total for this step.

How to Extract Data & Defeat Powerful Enemies

Once again, this is just a case of poor communication on the quest card in the game. Just make your way to Battleground Conduit, and you should be able to get this wrapped up. While the card implies you need to do both things, it currently seems to be hitting the success marker if you just do one of them, which is great news.

And that is it. Once all of those are complete, return to Failsafe at the H.E.L.M and you will get an armor reputation booster and a Mirror-Encrypted Hydra Tail that will also double your reputation bonuses, which is a good way to do even more farming.

Destiny 2 is available now.

