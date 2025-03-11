How To Complete Stone Refinery Town Repair Quest in Fields of Mistria

The Stone Refinery is the next Town Repair project in Fields of Mistria. Here's what you need to build it and how to start.

The Stone Refinery is a new location you can unlock to craft an array of materials with the March 2025 update in Fields of Mistria. Here’s a look at how to start the main story quest, what you’ll need to build the refinery, and how to use it.

How To Start the Stone Refinery Town Repair Quest in Fields of Mistria

To get started on building the Stone Refinery in Fields of Mistria, you’ll first need to make sure you’ve downloaded the latest version of the game following the March 2025 update and complete all prerequisite story quests. This ends with renovating the Sleeping Dragon Inn, adding new food and drink items to the menu as well as knickknacks and other décor items seen around the new-and-improved hangout spot.

To complete the Inn’s renovation project, you’ll need:

x10 Silver Ingots

x5 Peat

x500 Stone

x25 Glass

x600 Wood

x6,000 Tesserae

Once you’ve finished the renovations, the next Town Repair quest in line will take you to the mines to carve out a Stone Refinery with the help of Adeline, Olric, and Errol.

Stone Refinery Town Repair Quest Materials & Requirements

As with other story quests, Adeline will typically drop a letter in your mailbox the day following the previous quest’s completion (unless, of course, you completed the Inn’s renovation prior to the March 2025 update for Fields of Mistria). In this case, she’ll request that you meet her at the entrance to the mines and outline the build’s requirements when you meet up on-site.

Crafting materials required to complete the Stone Refinery in Fields of Mistria are as follows:

x200 Wood

x400 Stone

x5,000 Tesserae

You can drop off materials at the Shipping Bin outside the mines as you collect them. When you have everything, talk to Adeline to confirm the project’s completion and start the build.

Although it’s not quite as strenuous a project as renovating the Inn, building the Stone Refinery can take a while without enough resources on hand. Spending some time in the mines and chopping trees around Mistria will get you there soon enough. With the addition of pets in the March 2025 update, you can also send your cat or dog to collect wood or stone daily to help with the task. Simply assign them a job from the Animals tab in the game’s pause menu.

How To Use the Stone Refinery

The Stone Refinery’s uses are fairly intuitive in Fields of Mistria. As its title suggests, this is where you can refine Stone and Essence to craft other materials. This includes Refined Stone, of course, but you can also craft Essence Stones as well as materials like Wood, Hardwood, Crystal, Obsidian, and a variety of gems, like Emerald and Diamond. I don’t know about you, but I have a ton of extra Stone lying around to put to use here.

Conveniently, the Stone Refinery also features a teleportation stone, which can be used to fast travel between the mines and Caldarus’ Statue on your farm. Combined with new Day Time Speed settings, this is a game-changer for those who tend to pass out after a long night grinding through floors – and it only costs 10 Essence to use.

The new location will no doubt come in handy with the addition of new Town Repair quests and other tasks as NPC Studio continues to roll out new content in Fields of Mistria.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.13.0 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Steam Early Access.

