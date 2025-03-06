How To Complete Storm in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Stealth is one method you can use to complete tasks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. However, a few quests are designed in a way where it’s the most viable choice. If you want to complete “Storm” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you need to be sneaky.

How To Start ‘Storm’ in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

“Storm” helps wrap up the main quests in the Trosky Region and takes you to the Kuttenberg Region for the first time. Similar to “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” the circumstances are against you leading into the quest. Additionally, you won’t have your armor, weapons, or materials like Saviour Schnapps to help you. You also have lowered health from being tortured, which also lowers your stamina.

Screenshot by The Escapist

First, you can grab some gear from the guards that Katherine took care of when coming to break you out of prison. They don’t have great armor or weapons, but it’s better than nothing. Additionally, Katherine gives you her dagger, which means you can stealth kill enemies. From here, you need to go to the top of the Crone in Trosky. While there are guards along the way, they’re far enough apart that you shouldn’t have issues knocking them out, or just using distractions and sneaking past.

Screenshot by The Escapist

At the top of the Crone, you face Istvan Toth. This isn’t a moment that impacts getting the best ending, so you might want to take the dishonorable option if you aren’t confident in your combat. Trying to fight Toth in a duel means that you risk dying easily, as you’re already low on health. After handling him, you need to explore the room for everybody’s belongings and take important documents.

How To Escape Trosky in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Once you handle Toth and get your belongings back, return to the dungeon where you left behind the others. They’ll equip their belongings as well and tell you about the tunnels you’ll use to escape. All you need to do is follow them, which makes this the easiest section of the quest by far.

How To Sneak Through the Hills in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Now, you reach the truly frustrating section of “Storm.” You must have your conspicuousness as low as possible, because you want to avoid being seen by guards. Guards will call to each other for help, so being spotted means you’re likely going to end up facing multiple enemies. To make it more difficult, your stats are lowered from being tortured, so trying to knock out or stealth kill guards is tougher, too.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Start by taking the path to the right and follow it when it turns uphill. This leads you to another path that’s bigger, but also flooded by patrolling guards. However, that path takes you to the spot where you need to meet Mika, who’s been captured. Sneak behind the guard and take care of him, then free Mika. This saves your spot, and you receive directions from Mika to help you find your next goal.

How To Finish ‘Storm’ in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now, you have a long stretch of stealth. Start off by going to the locations marked on your map to follow Mika’s instructions. Then, you need to go to the edge of the region. You’re going to head east and southeast to reach the main road in Apollonia, then follow it to the south, but make sure you stay off to the side and use the bushes to keep hidden from the guards. The area marked on your map looks large, but you only need to get about halfway through it to trigger the ending cutscene. Remember to throw stones as needed to distract the guards and slip past them. However, the cutscene means that your role is over, and your next stop is the Kuttenberg Region.

“Storm” is one of the few quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 where stealth is required rather than being an option. Hopefully, you leveled up your stealth prior to this quest, since having perks from it can help you avoid being spotted.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

