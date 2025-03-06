How to Complete the Ancient Keys Hidden Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley players may accrue a collection of mysterious Ancient Keys as they help Aladdin and Jasmine restore the Agrabah realm to its former glory in the new, free update. Although the Ancient Keys are marked as quest items in players’ inventories, no quest log appears upon picking one up. Here’s where to find all four Ancient Keys and how to complete the Ancient Keys hidden quest.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Ancient Keys Location

There are four Ancient Keys in the Agrabah realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley, each a different color: green, red, blue, and yellow. Once players collect all four, they can open a secret door and receive extra in-game rewards.

During the “Breaking Through” quest, when players are sent into the oasis area outside of Agrabah proper, there are multiple bubbles in which to fish in the small pool beside the city entrance. Fish in all of the spots to get quest items and rewards, including the Ancient Green Key. If you don’t acquire it during this quest, don’t worry; the Key can be acquired at any point.

In the “Brave the Storm” quest, Aladdin asks the player to collect building materials scattered around Agrabah and build Stall Repair Kits at the crafting station. Then, the player is tasked with repairing three stalls to complete the quest. At this point, Aladdin should drop the Ancient Red Key. However, if he doesn’t (or if it isn’t visible), complete the rest of the Agrabah quest lines including inviting Aladdin and Jasmine to live in Dreamlight Valley, then return and search the ground in the market for the Key.

Although you only have to repair three stalls to complete Aladdin’s request and get one of the Keys, you need to use the remaining materials to craft three additional Stall Repair Kits and repair the last three broken stalls to acquire the Ancient Yellow Key. It will drop from the last stall you rebuild.

Finally, find the Ancient Blue Key after completing the fountain puzzle in the “Wish Magic” quest.

How to Complete the Ancient Keys Quest

Once you’ve acquired all four Ancient Keys, approach the wide, studded door on the left side of the South Market in the Agrabah realm. Interact with the door and transfer the keys from your inventory to the door. The following rewards will spawn:

Agrabah Crafting Station

2 Market Resources bags

That’s how you find all four Ancient Keys and complete the hidden quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

