How To Complete the Cliffside Passage Puzzle in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

During the Singing Blade quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you can encounter a puzzle at Cliffside Passage. While the challenge is simple, finding a way to reach one of the mechanisms is rather difficult.

Recommended Videos

How To Solve Cliffside Passage Puzzle in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can solve the Cliffside Passage puzzle in Dragon Age: The Veilguard by pointing the two laser mechanisms at the receivers above the iron gate. Reaching the first laser is easy. You just need to look east and climb the short stairs to reach the mechanism.

The problem starts when you want to get to the second laser. You may try to look for stairs or ladders, but you won’t find any. To reach the mechanism, you have to head south and walk past the deer statue. On your right, you can see a breakable wooden wall. Destroy it and squeeze through the small crack.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find a ladder that you can use to reach the second floor of the Cliffside Passage behind this gap. On the way, you can even grab five Flawless Crystals that you can use to upgrade your gear. You must jump across a gap using a fallen stone pillar to reach the laser. I suggest dashing before jumping so you can get across.

Related: All Dragon Age: Veilguard Companions, Listed

After you have pointed the laser at the second receiver, the iron gate will automatically lift up. Just jump down to the bottom floor since you won’t take fall damage. The large treasure chest will contain a weapon. Since I’m playing a mage, I get the Frostbranch staff.

I suggest climbing up the ladder to your right since you can find a small treasure chest on top of the wall. You can also get a valuable item called Nug Meat on the ground. That is all the items you can grab from the Cliffside Passage in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. After this, you can head to the next area, where you need to fight more Darkspawns.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy