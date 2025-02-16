This week’s challenge is live, but it relies on a fair amount of luck. As a result, you might have to start over a few times to be successful if you don’t have the Golden Pacifier. Here’s how to complete the Cunning Cougar Challenge in BitLife.

Cunning Cougar Challenge Walkthrough

Your tasks are:

Be born a female in Canada.

Become a forensic scientist.

Hook up with 5+ people 10+ years younger than you.

Marry someone 10+ years younger than you.

Have twins after age 35.

Be Born a Female in Canada

Start this challenge by creating a custom life. Pick female for your gender and Canada as your country. From here, you can pick any location you want and a Special Talent, but you won’t get much use from any of the available Special Talents. However, if you have God Mode, then raising your fertility level will help with the last task.

Become a Forensic Scientist

To become a forensic scientist, you need to have a university degree. More specifically, you need either a degree in Criminal Justice or a science field, like biology or chemistry. Once you graduate, take a look in the job listings for Crime Scene Technician, which is the start of the Forensic Scientist career path. Getting that job checks off this task, but you might not find it right away. In that case, choose a job to start earning money, and check back every time you age up until you find Crime Scene Technician and get the job.

Hook Up with 5+ People 10+ Years Younger than You

This task takes a bit of luck. Go to Activities > Love > Hook Up and make sure you look at the age of the potential hook ups that appear. If they’re 10 or more years younger than you are at that point, hook up with them. Repeat these steps at least five times, and the task will be marked complete.

Marry Someone 10+ Years Younger than You

You can go about this task a few different ways. First, you can use the date option and hope that you find somebody who’s at least 10 years younger than you and start going out with them. Alternatively, you can pay a small fee to use the dating app instead and choose the age range that’s 10 years younger than you to find a match. Once you start dating, raise your relationship and propose until they accept. Then, plan your wedding or elope to mark this task as complete.

Have Twins After Age 35

If you have the Golden Pacifier, then this is an easy task, since you can choose to have twins with it. Otherwise, you can try your luck and see if you can have twins naturally, get IVF from the fertility menu, or try praying for fertility. Without the Golden Pacifier, this is largely reliant on luck. So, keep trying until you have twins, and you might have to restart the challenge more than once to accomplish this.

That’s how to complete the Cunning Cougar Challenge in BitLife. It’s more luck-based than other recent challenges have been, but there are tools available to help you if you need them.

