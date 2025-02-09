This challenge focuses on spending time at the gym and committing murder. If you have the Assassin’s Blade, you’ll get a lot of use out of it. If not, don’t worry. Here’s how to complete the Herc the Merc Challenge in BitLife.

Herc the Merc Challenge Walkthrough

This week’s tasks are:

Be born in Greece

Have 100 percent Health

Go to the gym 10+ times after Age 18

Strangle 5+ enemies to death

Marry someone you met at the gym

Be Born In Greece

Start this challenge by creating a custom life and selecting Greece as your country. The rest of the options for creation are up to you, but if you have the Crime Special Talent available from Job Packs, pick it. It’ll help you with killing your enemies later.

Have 100 Percent Health

Keeping your health topped off isn’t an exact science, but there are quite a few actions you can take in-game to help. First, avoid risky life choices, such as drinking alcohol, doing drugs, and having unprotected sex. These can all lower your health. Instead, regularly perform actions that increase or maintain your health, like going to the gym, taking walks, getting treatment as needed, going on a healthy diet, meditating, and getting alternative treatments like acupuncture. If you need to, you can get a health boost by praying.

Go to the Gym 10+ Times After Age 18

This is the easiest task you have this week. After you turn 18, go to Activities > Mind and Body > Gym and confirm that you want to go to the gym. Since going to the gym requires money, you want to pick up a job in the meantime. You don’t have to go 10 times in one years, but you need to go to the gym until you check off this task. Additionally, you have the chance of getting a date offer when you go, in which case you need to accept it. This helps you with the task of marrying somebody you meet at the gym.

Strangle 5+ Enemies to Death

Screenshot by The Escapist

To complete this task, you need enemies. It’s possible to make enemies at random throughout your life, and you can check in the relationship tab if you have any. If not, you can choose your own enemies by going into your relationship tab, picking a friend, and choosing the option to become enemies.

Once you have some enemies, go to Activities > Crime > Murder. Pick an enemy as your target and “Strangle Them” as your method. If this method doesn’t come up, close the window and open it again to refresh the list. Repeat these steps until you kill at least five enemies. It’s best to do this task last, because if you get jail time, it’s hard to work on other tasks, specifically getting married.

Marry Someone You Met at the Gym

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you haven’t already met somebody at the gym to date, then you can go to Activities > Love > Date and get a pop-up about a random date encounter. At the top of the pop-up, it says how you met the person. If it says you met at the gym, accept the date. Then, improve your relationship with them until they accept your proposal and wedding plan.

With that, you’ll complete the Herc the Merc Challenge in BitLife. While it’s nice to have options like Special Talents and items like the Assassin’s Blade to help you, this challenge is entirely possible without them.

