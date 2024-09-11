How to Complete the Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 Discord Quest

With the arrival of the Honkai: Star Rail 2.5 patch, Discord is offering another Quest for players to have a chance at grabbing some extra rewards in the game. Here’s how you can complete it — and you should do so as soon as you can.

How to Get the Discord Quest Rewards for Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.5

To participate in this Quest, open Discord and head to the Discover tab (the compass icon below your servers) and click on “Quests”. Then, simply click Accept Quest on Honkai: Star Rail’s V2.5 Bundle + Stellar Jade x30 Quest to start it. All you need to do is stream the game via Discord for at least 15 minutes on any channel for at least one other person. The content can be anything, so you can take this chance to roll for the new characters or simply explore the new content made available in the latest patch.

Once you’ve put in your time, you’ll receive a notification for the completed quest and can stop streaming. Head to the same tab to claim your reward, which is a one-time-use code for the 2.5 Bundle, which includes the following rewards:

Credit x20,000

Lost Gold Fragment ×4

Condensed Aether ×5

Traveler’s Guide ×3

Stellar Jade x3 (Limited)

The Stellar Jade prize is limited to the first 500,000 players to complete the quest. Even if you’re not among them, you’ll still get all of the other resources. The quest is available from September 10th to September 17th, so you should have plenty of time to complete a quick streaming session.

Each Discord account can only complete the quest once, and each Honkai: Star Rail account can only claim a single code during 2.5, but future quests will very likely become available, giving you more opportunities to get some extra resources by simply sharing your screen for a few minutes. So even if you don’t manage to snag those free Jades this time, there will always be another chance.

The 2.5 update for Honkai: Star Rail brought new characters, areas, events, Relic sets, and much more to the game, including updates for older modes such as the Divergent Universe and enhancing older free characters, such as the March 7th Hunt path, who can finally complete all of her Eidolons.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for PC, Playstation 5, Android, and iOS.

