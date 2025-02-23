It’s time for another challenge. This time, you have a set of tasks that don’t feel the most related, unless you’ve watched Doctor Who, that is. Here’s what you need to know for how to complete the Impossible Girl Challenge in BitLife.

Impossible Girl Challenge Walkthrough

This week’s tasks are:

Be born a female in the United Kingdom

Become best friends with a doctor

Become a baker

Rob a bank

Murder a boyfriend

Be Born a Female in the United Kingdom

As usual, you want to start a custom life. Choose female for your gender, then United Kingdom as your place. From here, you can pick any specific location within the United Kingdom. If you have extra packs, like the Job Packs, available, then you’ll want to take the Crime Special Talent for the last two tasks.

Become Best Friends with a Doctor

You might get lucky and be friends with somebody who ends up becoming a doctor. So, it’s because to befriend as many people as possible while going through school, then maintain those friendships. As you age up into university days and beyond, keep checking if any friends have become a doctor, then choose the option to become best friends with them.

Alternatively, you can go to college for the purpose of entering the medical field. Then, befriend coworkers who are doctors and become best friends with one to mark the task complete. Since there’s a bit of RNG at play here, you might have to try for several years to accomplish this task.

Become a Baker

Screenshot by The Escapist

To become a baker, you just need to find the job in the full time job listings and answer the application question. It doesn’t appear every year, so keep checking until you find it. Any type of baker counts towards this task, just as long as it says baker.

Rob a Bank

This is where both the Crime Special Talent and Get Out of Jail Free Card become useful. Go to Activities > Crime > Rob a Bank and choose the details. There’s a lot of RNG at play here, so it’s possible that you’ll be arrested, but it’s easier than robbing a train since you don’t need to consider train schedules. Because of that, you want to do the doctor and baker tasks first.

Murder a Boyfriend

Screenshot by The Escapist

Another task you want to do last, first you need to find a boyfriend. If you don’t already have one, go to Activities > Love > Date and pick anybody. Then, go to Activities > Crime > Murder and pick your boyfriend as your victim and the method you want to use. Methods that are more brutal tend to have better success rates, but you can also just use the Assassin’s Blade if you have it.

With that, you know how to complete the Impossible Girl Challenge in BitLife. It’s not the hardest challenge we’ve seen, but RNG always adds a bit of difficulty to the mix.

