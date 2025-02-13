Forgot password
An image showing the Intimidating Feline Codpiece treasure map in Avowed
How to Complete the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Map in Avowed

Liam Nolan
Published: Feb 13, 2025 05:06 pm

Over the course of Avowed, you’ll encounter a number of different treasure maps that have an awesome item waiting — if you can figure out where you’re supposed to go. The first you’re likely to encounter is the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Map, so here’s how to complete it in Avowed.

Where to Get the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Map in Avowed

A shop screen in Avowed showing the Treasure Map- Intimidating Feline Codpiece for sale.

When you arrive at the Living Lands and say Garryck and (maybe) Ilora, you’ll meet your first trio of merchants. One of them, Lynna, will have the “Treasure Map – Intimidating Feline Codpiece” item available for 115. Buy the map, and you’ll be able to find it in the Documents section of your Journal under Paradis.

The text of the map reads, “My husband spent a fortune on this stelgaer codpiece to spice things up in the bedroom. Now he’s dead on account of a weak heart. I want nothing to do with that tasteless (though brutally effective) garment, so I leave it to the gods to find a worthy bearer.”

Now that’s lore.

Where to Find the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Map’s Treasure in Avowed

A map from Avowed showing the location of the treasure mentioned in the Intimidating Feline Codpiece map.

Head out from the Gods’ Gate Beacon, which is east of Paradis and north of the Southern Embrace text on the map. Skirt around the Yellowband Camp. The fight there can be quite difficult if you’re under-leveled, so avoid it unless you’re pretty confident in taking on a tough challenge. Skirt around the southern and eastern edges of the Yellowband Camp. When you come on a fork in the road, go to the right.

There, you’ll find a boarded up area. Smash the boards and open the chest on your left.

What the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Map Gives You

An image from Avowed showing a chest containing the Stelgaer's Pride Armor being obtained by following the Intimidating Feline Codpiece map in Avowed.

Inside the chest, you’ll find the following: Stelgaer’s Pride + 2, Golden Scelling (6), Silver Fenning (8), Common Arquebus, Bear Claw, Pelt (2), and Softwood Branch (2).

As the Stelgaer’s Pride armor is what you’re there for, here’s a breakdown of its stats:

Armor TypeStatsAbilitiesUpgrade RequirementsBreak DownWeight
Medium, Unique18% Damage Reduction, 9 Additional Damage Reduction, -35 Maximum Stamina, -30 Maximum EssenceBloodied Fury: Cast Barbaric Shout when taking damage greater than 30% of your Maximum Health
Lesser Relentless: +5% Stamina regeneration rate		Pelt (28), Paradisan Ladder (6)Pelt (10), Paradisan Ladder (6)18

What Builds Should Use the Stelgaer’s Pride Armor?

An image showing the Stelgaer's Pride Armor in Avowed.

Considering how early you can get the Stelgaer’s Pride Armor in Avowed — as the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Map is literally the first one you can get in the game — it’s a pretty good early armor, especially if you’re playing a more physical character. I was running a spellsword, and I found it pretty useful, at least for a time.

And that’s how to complete the Intimidating Feline Codpiece map in Avowed.

Avowed is available now.

Avowed
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan has been the Managing Editor at The Escapist since August 2023, during which time he's covered Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Starfield, and several other major releases. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.