How to Complete the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Map in Avowed

Over the course of Avowed, you’ll encounter a number of different treasure maps that have an awesome item waiting — if you can figure out where you’re supposed to go. The first you’re likely to encounter is the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Map, so here’s how to complete it in Avowed.

Where to Get the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Map in Avowed

When you arrive at the Living Lands and say Garryck and (maybe) Ilora, you’ll meet your first trio of merchants. One of them, Lynna, will have the “Treasure Map – Intimidating Feline Codpiece” item available for 115. Buy the map, and you’ll be able to find it in the Documents section of your Journal under Paradis.

The text of the map reads, “My husband spent a fortune on this stelgaer codpiece to spice things up in the bedroom. Now he’s dead on account of a weak heart. I want nothing to do with that tasteless (though brutally effective) garment, so I leave it to the gods to find a worthy bearer.”

Now that’s lore.

Where to Find the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Map’s Treasure in Avowed

Head out from the Gods’ Gate Beacon, which is east of Paradis and north of the Southern Embrace text on the map. Skirt around the Yellowband Camp. The fight there can be quite difficult if you’re under-leveled, so avoid it unless you’re pretty confident in taking on a tough challenge. Skirt around the southern and eastern edges of the Yellowband Camp. When you come on a fork in the road, go to the right.

There, you’ll find a boarded up area. Smash the boards and open the chest on your left.

What the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Map Gives You

Inside the chest, you’ll find the following: Stelgaer’s Pride + 2, Golden Scelling (6), Silver Fenning (8), Common Arquebus, Bear Claw, Pelt (2), and Softwood Branch (2).

As the Stelgaer’s Pride armor is what you’re there for, here’s a breakdown of its stats:

Armor Type Stats Abilities Upgrade Requirements Break Down Weight Medium, Unique 18% Damage Reduction, 9 Additional Damage Reduction, -35 Maximum Stamina, -30 Maximum Essence Bloodied Fury: Cast Barbaric Shout when taking damage greater than 30% of your Maximum Health

Lesser Relentless: +5% Stamina regeneration rate Pelt (28), Paradisan Ladder (6) Pelt (10), Paradisan Ladder (6) 18

What Builds Should Use the Stelgaer’s Pride Armor?

Considering how early you can get the Stelgaer’s Pride Armor in Avowed — as the Intimidating Feline Codpiece Map is literally the first one you can get in the game — it’s a pretty good early armor, especially if you’re playing a more physical character. I was running a spellsword, and I found it pretty useful, at least for a time.

And that’s how to complete the Intimidating Feline Codpiece map in Avowed.

Avowed is available now.

