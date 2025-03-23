If you’re a fan of the Karate Kid movies, you’ll have an idea about what the tasks might include in this challenge. You’re going to train, fight the bully, then get the girl. Here’s how to complete the Karate Kid Challenge in BitLife.

Karate Kid Challenge Walkthrough

This week’s tasks are:

Be born a male in New Jersey.

Learn a karate technique while in high school.

Fight with a bully.

Date a girl with 50+ popularity in high school.

Obtain a black belt in karate after high school.

Be Born a Male in New Jersey

Start by creating a custom life. Choose male for your gender and the United States as your country. Then, to be born in New Jersey, you want to pick Newark for your place. If you have God Mode available, increasing traits like Health and Discipline will help you later. After that, you want to age up until high school, as that’s where most of your tasks need to happen.

Learn a Karate Technique While in High School

Now, the hard part is that your parents might not agree to fund karate lessons for you. In that case, you’ll need to either raise money through part-time jobs or gig work like mowing lawns to pay for it. You can also try praying for wealth. Then, go to Activities > Mind and Body > Martial Arts and pick Karate. You have a chance to learn a technique each time you take lessons, so repeatedly take them until you get a pop-up that includes a technique you learned.

It’s important that you don’t earn a black belt while in high school. So if you get to a brown belt without learning a technique, you’ll need to start over, as your next lesson will likely give you a black belt.

Fight with a Bully

This task isn’t limited to high school, so whenever you see a message pop up that mentions somebody in your class bullying you or somebody else, pick the “Attack Them” option. You don’t have to win the fight, and simply attacking them to start a fight counts for the sake of completing this task.

You might have a date offer pop up at random in high school, and if the girl’s popularity meter is over halfway filled, then accept it. Otherwise, you can go into the School menu and look at your Classmates list. Find a girl with a popularity meter that’s over half, then select her and ask her on a date. If you get denied by all your options, work on improving your relationships with the popular girls through general interactions before trying again.

Obtain a Black Belt After High School

Screenshot by The Escapist

This might be your easiest task, since all you need is the money to pay for karate lessons. Follow the same idea as earlier with learning a technique. Go to Activities > Mind and Body > Martial Arts and take karate lessons until you earn a black belt.

With that, you’ll have completed the Karate Kid Challenge in BitLife and have the chance to pick a new accessory you can use to style any character you play as moving forward.

