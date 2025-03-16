How to Complete the Lucky Duck Challenge in BitLife

Unlike last week’s Defying Gravity Challenge, this week has quite a bit of RNG that you need to contend with to complete the tasks. As a result, it might take a few tries for you to complete the Lucky Duck Challenge in BitLife.

Lucky Duck Challenge Walkthrough

This week’s tasks are:

Be born in Ireland.

Receive $777+ from your parents.

Win $7,777,777+ at the casino.

Hook up with 7+ people without getting an STI.

Have 7+ children.

Be Born in Ireland

As usual, you want to start by creating a custom life. Pick Ireland as your country, then the rest of the options are up to you. Since a lot of this challenge is based on luck, the best preparation you can do while aging up is working to build up money for later tasks. You also want to start asking your parents for money early, because you need to be given at least $777 from them and there’s a chance they’ll refuse to give you money when you ask.

Receive $777+ from your Parents

Receiving an inheritance doesn’t count towards this task, so you need to get the money before your parents die. To do this, go to your Relationship tab, choose one of your parents, then pick the “Ask for Money” option. Confirm that you want to ask for money, and you can be given anywhere from a few dollars to hundreds of dollars. There’s also a chance that they’ll refuse to give you money. Since you need a cumulative total of at least $777, you’ll want to ask for money each year until this task is complete.

Win $7,777,777+ at the Casino

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is where you’ll need a good chunk of money, and hopefully where you’ll earn the Loaded Ribbon. Go to Activities > Casino and pick Blackjack if you don’t have the Casino Pack. If you have the Casino Pack, then you can pick any game. Keep playing until you win a cumulative total of at least $7,777,777, which might take some time.

Hook up with 7+ People Without Getting an STI

For this challenge, you want to go to Activities > Love > Hook up and pick somebody to sleep with. When you get the pop-up, you want to use a condom to avoid getting an STI for at least 7 hook ups, just until the task is marked complete. It’s possible that you’ll have children from this task, which then helps you out by counting towards the next task. However, it’s best to play it safe first so that you don’t need to restart the challenge.

Have 7+ Children

While you can start working on this during the hook up task, you can also complete it with a spouse later. With a spouse, you go to Relationships > Spouse > Make Love and hope for a pregnancy. Otherwise, you can continue hooking up at random, but after checking off the previous task, you want to stop using condoms to increase the odds of having a kid. Alternatively, you can pick other options from the Fertilization menu like Artificial Insemination for a female character to have kids.

With that final task, you should be able to complete the Lucky Duck Challenge in BitLife. Then, you get to pick a random accessory to add to your collection.

