Another week means that a new challenge is live in BitLife. While the tasks are straightforward, time is of the essence, and you need a little bit of luck. Here’s what you need to know for how to complete the Mother Pucker Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Mother Pucker Challenge Walkthrough

This week’s tasks are:

Be born a male.

Work as a mail carrier for 15+ years.

Hook up with 5+ mothers.

Have 3+ children with flings.

Murder your own mother.

Be Born a Male

This is definitely the easiest part of the challenge. You can either start a random life and hope that you’re born a male, use an in-progress life for a male character, or start a custom life and pick male for your gender. Where you live doesn’t matter, but if you have jobs packs and access to the Crime Special Talent, take it. The Crime Talent makes it more likely that you’ll succeed in the final task, and less likely that you’ll go to jail for it.

Work as a Mail Carrier for 15+ Years

Screenshot by The Escapist

Grow up, and avoid getting into any legal trouble. Then, once you graduate from high school, go into the full time job listings and look for Mail Carrier. As long as you don’t have a criminal record, you should have no issues getting hired for the job.

If you don’t see the job, take any job for money in the meantime and check again after Aging Up. Repeat this process until you’re a mail carrier. It took me about three tries to find mail carrier as an available job, but this is largely based on luck. Once you have the job, keep it for at least 15 years, which you can track with the challenge information at the top of your screen.

Hook Up with 5+ Mothers and Have 3+ Children with Flings

These two tasks can be done together. Go to Activities > Love > Hook Up and agree to hook up with any option that comes up. You aren’t told if your hook up has kids or not, but if you hook up with multiple women each year for a few years, it’s likely that you’ll check off that task.

Additionally, choose not to use a condom with every hook up. That increases your odds of having children with flings. However, it also increases the chance that you’ll get an STD, which you can cure by visiting the doctor or through praying if you’re lucky. Keep hooking up until you mark both tasks off, and you’ll probably get the Lustful Ribbon in the process.

Murder Your Own Mother

Screenshot by The Escapist

You want to do this task last, because you run the risk of ending up in prison. This is also why you want the Crime Special Talent to increase your odds of success. When you’re ready, go to Activities > Crime > Murder. Pick your mom as the target and then choose your method. If you succeed, the challenge is completed.

Unfortunately, it’s possible that your mom could die before you reach a point in your playthrough where you’re ready to kill her. In this case, you either need to use Time Travel to go back in time, or you need to start over with a new life and try again.

With that, you’re ready to complete the Mother Pucker Challenge in BitLife. As a reward, you get to pick a chest that has a decorative item in it, such as a hat or glasses, that can be used during any life you play moving forward.

