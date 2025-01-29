A new week means that a new BitLife challenge is active. This time, you have to experience life in multiple countries by embracing a nomadic lifestyle. Whether you have the Golden Passport or you’re tackling these tasks the old-fashioned way, here’s how to complete the Nomad Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Nomad Challenge Walkthrough

Your tasks this week are:

Be born in the United States.

Emigrate to Germany.

Emigrate to Spain.

Emigrate to France.

Emigrate to Brazil.

How to Be Born in the United States

If you want to start off with a Custom Life, then the only category you need to worry about for the Nomad Challenge is your Country choice. Here, pick “The United States” as your country. Your gender and specific location are up to you. Additionally, you might have an in-progress life that you want to use. As long as that character was born in the United States and doesn’t have a criminal record, that’s perfectly fine to use for this challenge.

How to Emigrate to Germany, Spain, France, and Brazil

The four tasks you need to do to complete the Nomad Challenge in BitLife all follow the same method to accomplish them. To emigrate, go to Activities > Emigrate and look through the drop-down list of countries that you can pick for emigration. Unfortunately, you might not see the countries you need for this challenge on the list the first time you check or even the second or third time. You also don’t need to emigrate to countries in the order they’re listed in the challenge. I went to France first, and it counted towards the challenge progress without issue.

If you don’t see Germany, Spain, France, or Brazil, you can either Age Up and check again, or you can close out the pop-up and hit the Emigrate option again. Every time you open the Emigrate window, the countries in the drop-down list change, which makes it a better option compared to Aging Up repeatedly. Once you spot one of the countries you need to emigrate to for the Nomad Challenge, select it and choose the “Request Approval” option. Since it costs money to move, it’s good to spend a few years working a decent job to save money before you start this part of the challenge.

How to Get Approved for Emigration

I don’t have the Golden Passport, which is a BitLife add-on that makes the Nomad Challenge easier, but it costs real money to get, even if it’s a one-time purchase. If you have it, then you won’t have any problem being approved to emigrate to the countries required for the challenge. If you’re like me, then you’ll want to make sure to avoid getting in trouble with the law. Getting arrested is the best way to block yourself from being approved to emigrate. At that point, you need to use the time machine to reverse being arrested, or you need to start the challenge over with a new life.

Otherwise, you shouldn’t run into any problems completing the Nomad Challenge in BitLife. The most important factors are having enough money to emigrate and avoiding legal trouble. Then, emigrate to Germany, Spain, France, and Brazil in any order to mark off the challenge tasks and claim your reward.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

