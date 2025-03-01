Your tasks this week can be a bit tricky if you don’t have help from premium items. However, it’s still possible to get them done without extra help. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Serial Dater Challenge in BitLife.

This week’s tasks are:

Be born a male in Florida.

Become a police officer.

Hook up with your boss.

Murder 2+ lovers.

Murder 2+ enemies.

Be Born a Male in Florida

First, start a custom life. Pick male as your gender and the United States as your country. Then, pick either Miami or Tampa to be born in Florida. If you have access to it, use the Crime Special Talent from the Job Packs to make it easier to succeed with the last tasks of the challenge. While growing up, maintain decent grades and avoid getting into legal trouble.

Become a Police Officer

There are multiple law enforcement and police department jobs, but you want to get the Patrolman job to become a police officer. You also only need a high school education for this role, unlike a lot of the other law enforcement options. It’s not the highest paying, so it tends to pop up in the middle or lower section of the job listing. Of course, it doesn’t appear every year. If you don’t see it, just grab a job for money and check again every year until you get it.

Hook Up with Your Boss

This task has a high chance of getting you fired, so keep that in mind. Go into Jobs > Co-workers and find your boss. When you go into their menu, you find an option to seduce them. How likely this is to work depends a fair amount on your relationship with your boss. If your relationship is low, start with trying to befriend them to raise it. Since this task doesn’t have to be done with your boss as a police offer, you can get fired and keep trying with the boss of every job you end up with until it works.

Murder 2+ Lovers

The Assassin’s Blade is useful here if you have it, but you should be able to get it done without having one. If you have somebody your dating, go to Activities > Crime > Murder and pick your lover as the victim and choose your method. If you don’t already have a relationship, then go to the dating section first and start a relationship before killing them. Repeat these steps at least twice to complete the task.

Murder 2+ Enemies

It’s easier to make friends than enemies, but you can go into your relationships and make existing friends into enemies by going into their menu and choosing the become enemies option. Sometimes, you have people declare you their enemy at random, which is useful in this case. Once you have enemies, go to Activities > Crime > Murder and pick an enemy as your target and choose your method. Just like the lovers task, do this at least twice to mark it as complete.

That’s how to complete the Serial Dater Challenge in BitLife. It might take you multiple tries to complete, but having the perks of extra items can help if you get too frustrated by some tasks.

