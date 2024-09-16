How To Complete the Survival of the Fittest Challenge in Phasmophobia – Weekly Challenge

Phasmophobia‘s Survival of the Fittest Weekly Challenge is one of the most horrifying ways to experience the game. Here’s how you can come out the other side alive.

Recommended Videos

How To Complete The Survival of the Fittest Challenge in Phasmophobia

Screenshot via The Escapist

While we may have had it easy in the past, Survival of the Fittest is one of the more difficult challenges offered in Phasmophobia. You’ll have no starting sanity nor any chance to regain it, and no evidence to work off of. Thankfully, we’ve got your back with a full cheat sheet of No Evidence ghost behaviors, so you can get in, see what you need to, and get the heck out of there before getting killed by the creatures within.

Related: All Weekly Challenges in Phasmophobia, Listed

How to Access Challenge Mode in Phasmophobia

If you’re ready to take on this challenge, you’ll want to head to the board at the front of the room. Select either Single or Multiplayer and then select the Difficulties tab. From here, you’ll want to select the difficulty that you want to play on, so continue paging to the right until you pass the “Insanity” difficulty to find the Weekly Challenge.

Tips & Tricks To Complete Survival of the Fittest in Phasmophobia

Since you’ll be starting off with no sanity you’ll want to enter 42 Edgefield Road with a few specific pieces of equipment:

Crucifix

EMF Reader

Tripod Video Recorder

Set the stage for the investigation, find where the ghost is, and set down a Crucifix. This will help keep you alive, at least for a little while. Once the Crucifix burns up, however, you’ll need to rely on your skills to avoid meeting an untimely end. After you’ve discovered the room, I would recommend going back in with the following pieces of equipment:

Incense

Lighter

Candle

Since you won’t have traditional evidence to fall back on, I would also suggest keeping our No Evidence Cheat Sheet open on another page so you can cross-check your investigation with our notes. It’s going to be a difficult one for sure, but you’ve got this in the bag.

When Does The Next Weekly Challenge Start in Phasmophobia?

Technically, the Weekly Challenge restarts on Monday at Midnight UTC, but players in North America can jump in on Sunday evening at the following times to take on the new Weekly Challenge:

5:00 pm Pacific Time

6:00 pm Mountain Time

7:00 pm Central Time

8:00 pm Eastern Time

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy