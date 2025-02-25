How To Complete Under the Straw Hat Side Quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (KCD2)

Some quests have to wait until you reach Kuttenberg before you can pick them up. Once you get to Kuttenberg, however, you can travel between regions. With a new area to explore, here’s how to complete the “Under the Straw Hat” quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How To Unlock ‘Under the Straw Hat’ in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Before you can do “Under the Straw Hat,” you need to start “In Vino Veritas.” This side quest takes place in Kuttenberg. After you arrive, you can talk to Casper Rudolf, who’s offering free samples of his wine on the west side of the city. He wants you to get information that will help him improve his wine.

You have the option to go straight to Havel and impress him with some wine knowledge, or you can get Casper’s book back from Adleta and read it to get more wine knowledge. If you go right to Havel, he won’t be interested in speaking with you if you aren’t wearing some fancy clothes and washed up. When you talk to him, pick “Germany,” “Steinberger,” and “It’s missing ginger” as your responses. This is the only way to get information from him. Return to Casper and tell him what you learned.

Access the Vineyard

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now, Casper wants you to infiltrate the vineyard to the north of Kuttenberg to gather additional information about the incense Havel told you about. If you wander into the fields, it’s trespassing. So, follow the main road into the vineyard and talk to the recruiter. He gives you the side quest, “Under the Straw Hat,” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Then, keep going on the road, and you’ll pass a guard when entering the estate area. Keep going, and you’ll find Jerome on a bench.

When you talk to Jerome, tell him that you’ve been told to report there. Jerome gives you information about working at the vineyard.

Working at the Vineyard

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unfortunately, your job starts the next day. Go back to the inn or wherever you sleep and then return to the vineyard in the morning. If you want to get paid, you need to move sacks to their designated location and pick plants like Thistle that are growing around the vines. Otherwise, you can just go straight for the secret incense.

The incense is in the wine cellar, which is in the main building and downstairs from where you met Jerome. These are still restricted areas, even as a worker, so you’ll be in trouble and punished if you get caught. To access the cellar, you need to either have a lockpick or steal the keys from Jerome.

Find a chest in the cellar and take all the Sulphur Wicks from inside it. This completes the main objective, but you can also pick up seedlings for Casper as a second objective to increase your reward. From the door where you enter the main building, go straight to the door across the building to find seedlings. This is trespassing again, so you have to be quick to pick up five seedlings and leave.

If you decide to do your work, go to Jerome at the end of the day for your pay. Otherwise, head back to Casper to give him the wicks and possibly seedlings.

With that, you’ll complete both “Under the Straw Hat” and “In Vino Veritas” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. From here, you can move on to other side quests like “Master Schindel’s Toys.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

