Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Convince Captain Thomas in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 11:00 am

While you could just brute force you way through majority of the quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, there are situations where a little finesse might come in handy. Here’s how to convince Captain Thomas that you’re messengers in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Captain Thomas Dialogue Options

At the very start of the story in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Henry and gang will run into Captain Thomas on their way to the castle. Your job is to convince Thomas that you have a message for von Bergow.

You’ll be able to choose from the following dialogue options when you introduce yourself:

Dialogue OptionPlaystyleDescription
“I’m a soldier and Lord Capon’s bodyguard.”SoldierSoldier likes nothing more than to have a weapon in his hand and wear a strong suit of armour; he is also infamous for his short temper.
“I’m an adviser to a nobleman and an envoy.”AdviserAdviser prefers to solve things using his knowledge, sharp tongue and a kind word.
“I’m the scout of our company.”ScoutScout likes to hide in the shadows and solve tasks silently, undetected and by stealth.

None of these options really matter, as they just determine your starting stats and playstyle. However, given that there are a lot of quests in the game that require more than just brute force and strength, I’d highly recommend going with the Adviser route instead. This allows you to gain some points in your Persuasion and Charisma stats, which might make things easier as you interact with other NPCs.

After that, there will be a bit more dialogue with Captain Thomas; just make sure to stick to your story. If you said you’re an adviser, stick with that and don’t deviate from the path, and you’ll be able to convince Captain Thomas.

Even if you do deviate, Hans will step in to rectify the situation, and the story will progress as per normal.

And that’s how to convince Captain Thomas in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
