How to Cook & Eat Meals Before Hunting in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster hunting is no easy business. You need to make sure you’re properly prepared for the task, and that means eating a good meal. Here’s how to cook and eat your own meals in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Cooking and Eating Meals in Monster Hunter Wilds

Unlike in World and Rise where you can just go to a friendly Palico NPC and ask them to whip something up for you, you’ll need to prepare your own food and meals in Monster Hunter Wilds.

There are two ways you can do this, as listed below:

By cooking in your tent

By using the Portable BBQ Grill

Whenever you accept a new quest, you can take some time to prep. I recommend going to your tent, navigate over to the BBQ Menu by pressing L1 or R1, and choosing the Grill a Meal option. Alternatively, you can also select the Portable BBQ Grill from your inventory, then press the square button to use it, and cook from there.

Which Meals to Cook?

In the cooking menu, you can choose to either cook a recommended, custom, or favorite meal. Recommended meals are pretty basic. The ingredients will consist of just a Ration, along with any additional ingredients you have in your inventory. If you cook only with Rations, you’ll get a 30-minute buff with +50 Health, +150 Stamina, and +2 Attack. Choosing to cook that with ingredients will extend the duration by 20 minutes.

The recommended meal is pretty decent, and it should be considered the bare minimum for your hunt prep.

If you want to really customize your meals, however, choose the custom meal option. Here, you get to choose one Ration, one ingredient, as well as your finishing touches. Your Rations can be meat, fish, or veggies, which will give you different buffs like increased attack, defense, or elemental resistances.

Ingredients and finishing touches will add more to your meals, giving buffs like better gathering, or decreasing your damage taken.

Either way, once you’ve made your decision, start cooking, and your Hunter will automatically eat and you’re good to go.

And that’s how to cook and eat meals in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

