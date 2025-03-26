Ranked can be difficult in Marvel Rivals, but one of the most frustrating things is facing a triple support comp. No matter how much damage you output, the enemy team gets abnormal healing. It’s one of the most broken metas in Marvel Rivals right now. However, it can be countered if you use the right strategy. So, here is how to counter the triple support meta in Marvel Rivals.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals Triple Support Meta Explained

If you haven’t encountered the triple support meta in ranked, consider yourself lucky. As the name suggests, the triple support meta refers to a team composition with three healers. These healers are usually a combination of Cloak and Dagger, Susan Storm, Loki, Mantis, and Luna Snow, with the first two being the most commonly picked, and the third slot gets filled by one of the latter.

The rest of the team’s comp is usually up to the team. They will either go two Duelists, one tank, or one Duelist and two tanks.

Why Triple Support Meta Is So Strong

First and most obvious is the crazy amounts of healing that three supports can provide, but that’s still counter-able if you output enough damage. However, where things get annoying is when these healers get ults.

Because you will be dealing a lot of damage to the enemy team, the healers of that team will end up charging their ults quite quickly. And, whenever a moment comes where you might be able to get a lead in the objective, one of the healers will ult, and the enemy team will be back to full health. This will keep rotating between the three healers, and you won’t be able to make any progress.

In short, even if you can get the enemy team to the brink of death, a healer’s ult will get them back.

Related: How To Use Raw Input in Marvel Rivals

How to Counter The Triple Support Meta in Marvel Rivals

Although it might look like the triple support meta is unbeatable, it has a couple of weaknesses. Firstly, because the enemy team is opting for three healers instead of the traditional two, they are giving up on either a duelist or a tank. You can use this weakness to turn the match in your favor.

Secondly, because they are down a duelist/tank, they won’t be able to put a lot of pressure on your backlines. They just don’t have a duelist or a dive tank to spare, but you do.

The trick to beating the triple support meta is quite simply to use dive heroes. Just try to pressure their backlines and target the healers as much as you can. For instance, select Venom as a secondary tank and then Wolverine or Iron Fist as the dive duelist. If both of these heroes start attacking the healers, the enemy team’s defense will start to break down.

The second thing is to choose heroes that deal a lot of burst damage. If you can keep dealing consistent damage while your dive team is targeting the healers, you can easily start winning.

Related: Most Popular Marvel Rivals Heroes By Pick Rate

Best Heroes Against the Triple Support Comp in Marvel Rivals

With that said, here are some heroes that work great against the triple support meta.

Winter Soldier: Winter Soldier can kill squishes in 2-3 shots, which makes him strong against healers. Plus, he deals a lot of burst damage that works great against the triple support comp. He can also hook and cancel enemy ults.

Winter Soldier can kill squishes in 2-3 shots, which makes him strong against healers. Plus, he deals a lot of burst damage that works great against the triple support comp. He can also hook and cancel enemy ults. Iron Fist: Iron Fist is a solid dive duelist that can work great with another dive tank like Venom. Plus, he has the mobility and sustainability to keep pressuring the healers.

Iron Fist is a solid dive duelist that can work great with another dive tank like Venom. Plus, he has the mobility and sustainability to keep pressuring the healers. Black Panther: An alternative to Iron Fist, although not quite as strong. But, he can still get some sneaky attacks on the backlines.

An alternative to Iron Fist, although not quite as strong. But, he can still get some sneaky attacks on the backlines. Venom: The best tank there is to dive onto healers. If you are playing a two-tank team comp, then Venom can keep pressuring the healers while the other tank holds the objective.

The best tank there is to dive onto healers. If you are playing a two-tank team comp, then Venom can keep pressuring the healers while the other tank holds the objective. Spider-Man: The best dive duelist there is. He is quite hard to punish, and most of the time can easily kill the healers. Not to mention, his ult is also quite strong and can easily help you in tough situations

The best dive duelist there is. He is quite hard to punish, and most of the time can easily kill the healers. Not to mention, his ult is also quite strong and can easily help you in tough situations Hawkeye/Black Widow: Both are snipers; you can choose either. Snipers can target the healers and make it tough for them to heal their teammates. Also, because the enemy team doesn’t have a second duelist/tank, nobody will be able to target the snipers. However, this can be used as an alternative tactic to diving.

Both are snipers; you can choose either. Snipers can target the healers and make it tough for them to heal their teammates. Also, because the enemy team doesn’t have a second duelist/tank, nobody will be able to target the snipers. However, this can be used as an alternative tactic to diving. Iron Man: Again, because the enemy team is short of duelist/tank, it will be hard for them to keep track of Iron Man in the air. Plus, his ult pretty much guarantees a kill if you land it.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy