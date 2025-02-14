There are a lot of things in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that can kill you, or at the very least, make your life a living hell. To help you avoid that, here’s how to cure food poisoning in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

Curing Food Poisoning in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To cure food poisoning in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll need to have Henry take a digestive potion. There’s no other way to cure it, and trying to wait it out will only result in Henry’s death.

To get a digestive potion, you can either buy it from an apothecary, or brew it yourself. The good news is that digestive potions can be bought from most apothecaries in the game. The NPCs in Troskowitz, Trosky Castle, and the Nomads’ Camp sell them for a few groschen, so you can head to any of those areas if you need it.

Alternatively, you could also purchase the recipe from them and brew it yourself. This is the better long-term solution, as you’ll be able to craft multiple digestive potions and always have them on you in case of emergencies. You’ll need two thistle, two nettle, water, and one charcoal. The recipe is as follows:

Add both thistles to the cauldron of water and boil it for two turns. Grind the nettle with the pestle and mortar and add it to the cauldron, and boil for one turn. Grind the charcoal and add it to the cauldron. Pour the potion.

As far as I can tell, Bozhena’s hut is the only place where you can use the alchemy station in peace. Trying to use the stations at any of the other apothecaries will just result in the shopkeepers getting mad.

What Causes Food Poisoning in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Now that you know how to cure it, we should go over what actually causes food poisoning in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 so you can avoid it in the future.

The easiest way to avoid food poisoning is to only eat fresh food. When looking at your consumable items in your inventory, check the Freshness meter. If the Freshness number is red, that means you have a chance of contracting food poisoning by eating it. You’ll only want to eat food with a white colored Freshness number.

There are perks that will prevent your food items from spoiling so quickly, and you can also consider cooking or drying out your food items to preserve freshness for longer.

And that’s how to cure food poisoning in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all romance options and how to find Goatskin.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy