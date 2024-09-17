How To Cure Mortal Wounds in Space Marine 2

When you get knocked to the ground a few too many times in Space Marine 2, you will eventually see the Mortal Wounds effect plastered on your screen. To keep your from an instant death, this guide will cover how you can cure the ailment in the heat of battle.

Recommended Videos

What Are Mortal Wounds in Space Marine 2?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Mortal Wounds are a status effect that appears when you have been knocked down too many times and haven’t healed. Typically this is followed by a red glare around your screen and a symbol next to your name that indicates you have wounds. Any players that have this effect need to be incredibly careful about how they proceed into the next fight.

When you have a Mortal Wound, your next down will be an instant death. There is no reviving you and that brings the party back to the closest checkpoint. It’s not the end of the world but it can certainly set the squad back if you were making decent progress in a wave section. Perfect parry windows are your best friend here.

How To Remove Mortal Wounds in Space Marine 2

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Fully restore your health or equip a Guardian Relic to cure Mortal Wounds in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Picking up Medicae Stimms is the easiest way to restore your health in the game. However, they won’t always bring you back to full health and you need to explore the level as you progress between checkpoints. If you’re racing your teammates for healing, it can take a bit to actually restore your missing health back to a full bar.

Restore your health back to 100% with Medicae Stimms.

Equip a Guardian Relic.

Respawn at the last checkpoint.

Guardian Relics are even rarer than the Medicae Stimms, but they are far more powerful. They can provide a self-revive effect along with a cure to the Mortal Wounds problem. You will be lucky to find even one of these as you run through an Operation. So if you can manage to get your hands on one, ask around for who may need a cure.

Your last option is to reach a checkpoint and then let yourselves die. Respawning will give everyone in the party full health again, and by extension, will remove any Mortal Wounds. Of course, you don’t want to try this in the middle of a wave section. But once you’re clear, feel free to sacrifice the squad.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy