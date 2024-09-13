How To Cure Vampirism in Skyrim

Vampirism is not an enjoyable affliction to contract in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim if you didn’t intend to contract it. Fortunately, there are a few ways of getting rid of it that are fairly simple.

How To Deal With Vampirism in Skyrim

Regardless of how Vampirism gets into your character’s system in Skyrim, there’s one primary way of getting rid of it. It involves speaking to a specific NPC in Morthal that performs a ritual to cure you of your affliction. You can read about that method below:

Completing the Rising at Dawn Quest

While you have Vampirism, speak to any bartender in Skyrim and ask them if they have heard any rumors

The bartender will tell you to visit an NPC named Falion, who lives in the town of Morthal. This begins the quest “Rising at Dawn”

Morthal is located to the southeast of Solitude, although getting there by foot is rather tricky if you have advanced stages of Vampirism. Citizens will treat you as hostile, which means you need to be careful about reaching Falion.

In any case, Falion can usually be found on the outskirts of town or in his house. Speak to him, and he’ll tell you that he can cure your Vampirism with a ritual. However, the ritual requires a filled Black Soul Gem, which can be bought from Falion.

With the Black Soul Gem, meet Falion at the ritual location (a stone circle). After the ritual is done, your Vampirism is cured.

Falion will always be available to cure Vampirism should you contract it again, but if he’s killed, he won’t respawn.

Morthal is where Falion is located. Image via Bethesda

While talking to Falion is the primary way of curing Vampirism in Skyrim, there’s also another way. This method requires joining a specific faction and takes more time than the Rising at Dawn quest, but it’s a decent alternative.

Becoming a Werewolf

In Skyrim, becoming a Werewolf actually cures Vampirism.

To become a Werewolf, you need to join the Companions faction and become a member of the circle by completing quests.

Eventually, at the end of the faction’s quest line, Aela the Huntress will turn your character into a Werewolf, giving you the ability to transform into one.

A side effect of becoming a Werewolf is any Vampirism you had prior will disappear.

How To Cure Sanguinare Vampiris in Skyrim

The methods listed above are primarily meant for players who have progressed into the later stages of Vampirism. However, if you’re at the Sanguinare Vampiris stage, then you have some additional options available to you since the Vampirism hasn’t progressed too far.

To cure Sanguinare Vampiris, you can do one of the following methods:

Drink a Potion of Cure Disease

Pray at a shrine

Either of those two methods will wipe out the Vampirism from your system in Skyrim. Make sure you don’t ignore the Vampirism when it’s at the Sanguinare Vampiris stage, though, as those methods won’t work once the disease has spread.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and just about any system you can think of.

