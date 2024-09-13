Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Bethesda
Guides
Video Games

How To Cure Vampirism in Skyrim

Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 01:23 pm

Vampirism is not an enjoyable affliction to contract in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim if you didn’t intend to contract it. Fortunately, there are a few ways of getting rid of it that are fairly simple.

How To Deal With Vampirism in Skyrim

Regardless of how Vampirism gets into your character’s system in Skyrim, there’s one primary way of getting rid of it. It involves speaking to a specific NPC in Morthal that performs a ritual to cure you of your affliction. You can read about that method below:

Completing the Rising at Dawn Quest

  • While you have Vampirism, speak to any bartender in Skyrim and ask them if they have heard any rumors
  • The bartender will tell you to visit an NPC named Falion, who lives in the town of Morthal. This begins the quest “Rising at Dawn”
  • Morthal is located to the southeast of Solitude, although getting there by foot is rather tricky if you have advanced stages of Vampirism. Citizens will treat you as hostile, which means you need to be careful about reaching Falion.
  • In any case, Falion can usually be found on the outskirts of town or in his house. Speak to him, and he’ll tell you that he can cure your Vampirism with a ritual. However, the ritual requires a filled Black Soul Gem, which can be bought from Falion.
  • With the Black Soul Gem, meet Falion at the ritual location (a stone circle). After the ritual is done, your Vampirism is cured.
  • Falion will always be available to cure Vampirism should you contract it again, but if he’s killed, he won’t respawn.
A location in Skyrim that's key to curing Vampirisim.
Morthal is where Falion is located. Image via Bethesda

While talking to Falion is the primary way of curing Vampirism in Skyrim, there’s also another way. This method requires joining a specific faction and takes more time than the Rising at Dawn quest, but it’s a decent alternative.

Becoming a Werewolf

  • In Skyrim, becoming a Werewolf actually cures Vampirism.
  • To become a Werewolf, you need to join the Companions faction and become a member of the circle by completing quests.
  • Eventually, at the end of the faction’s quest line, Aela the Huntress will turn your character into a Werewolf, giving you the ability to transform into one.
  • A side effect of becoming a Werewolf is any Vampirism you had prior will disappear.

Related: All Skyrim Console Commands

How To Cure Sanguinare Vampiris in Skyrim

The methods listed above are primarily meant for players who have progressed into the later stages of Vampirism. However, if you’re at the Sanguinare Vampiris stage, then you have some additional options available to you since the Vampirism hasn’t progressed too far.

To cure Sanguinare Vampiris, you can do one of the following methods:

  • Drink a Potion of Cure Disease
  • Pray at a shrine

Either of those two methods will wipe out the Vampirism from your system in Skyrim. Make sure you don’t ignore the Vampirism when it’s at the Sanguinare Vampiris stage, though, as those methods won’t work once the disease has spread.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and just about any system you can think of.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
