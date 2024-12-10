Rarely do Fortnite challenges allow players to make a choice to earn some extra XP. Typically, they must follow directions to the letter. However, things are changing in Chapter 6, Season 1. Here’s how to decide whether to use the Mask or rid yourself of it in Fortnite.

How To Decide To Use the Mask or Rid Yourself of It in Fortnite

The second set of Weekly Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 is a bit trickier than the one from last week. You have to locate a hidden workshop, visit Kento a couple of times, and investigate a Portal. Thankfully, there’s one challenge that’s pretty straightforward: collect a Fire Oni Mask or a Void Oni Mask.

If you’ve been playing this season since the beginning, you’ll know you can find Masks in various spots and get them from eliminated players. It’s hard to go an entire match without seeing one of the new items, so getting that 25k XP should be a walk in the park. However, after adding one of the Masks to your inventory, don’t run off and get yourself killed because there’s something you need to do before going back to the lobby.

As soon as you pick up a Mask, the next Fortnite Quest will appear and ask you to “decide to use the Mask or rid yourself of it.” The wording is pretty ominous, and it’s sure to confuse a number of players. All you have to do, though, is use the Mask’s power or drop it from your inventory; it’s as simple as that.

But even if you choose to keep it, it’s a good idea to use it right then and there. After all, other players are ruthless, especially when there are new challenges to complete, and they won’t feel bad about eliminating you on their way to earning a mask and deciding what to do with it. So, it’s a good idea to beat them to the punch and avoid having to search the map for another Mask in your next game.

And that’s how to decide to use the Mask or rid yourself of it in Fortnite. if you’re looking for more Quest guides, here’s how to place Spirit Charms to learn about magic.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

