Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Decide To Use the Mask or Rid Yourself of It in Fortnite

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Dec 10, 2024 10:16 am

Rarely do Fortnite challenges allow players to make a choice to earn some extra XP. Typically, they must follow directions to the letter. However, things are changing in Chapter 6, Season 1. Here’s how to decide whether to use the Mask or rid yourself of it in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How To Decide To Use the Mask or Rid Yourself of It in Fortnite

Oni Masks in Fortnite Chapter 6.

The second set of Weekly Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 is a bit trickier than the one from last week. You have to locate a hidden workshop, visit Kento a couple of times, and investigate a Portal. Thankfully, there’s one challenge that’s pretty straightforward: collect a Fire Oni Mask or a Void Oni Mask.

If you’ve been playing this season since the beginning, you’ll know you can find Masks in various spots and get them from eliminated players. It’s hard to go an entire match without seeing one of the new items, so getting that 25k XP should be a walk in the park. However, after adding one of the Masks to your inventory, don’t run off and get yourself killed because there’s something you need to do before going back to the lobby.

As soon as you pick up a Mask, the next Fortnite Quest will appear and ask you to “decide to use the Mask or rid yourself of it.” The wording is pretty ominous, and it’s sure to confuse a number of players. All you have to do, though, is use the Mask’s power or drop it from your inventory; it’s as simple as that.

Related: All Sprites & Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 & How They Work

But even if you choose to keep it, it’s a good idea to use it right then and there. After all, other players are ruthless, especially when there are new challenges to complete, and they won’t feel bad about eliminating you on their way to earning a mask and deciding what to do with it. So, it’s a good idea to beat them to the punch and avoid having to search the map for another Mask in your next game.

And that’s how to decide to use the Mask or rid yourself of it in Fortnite. if you’re looking for more Quest guides, here’s how to place Spirit Charms to learn about magic.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Associate Editor
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67