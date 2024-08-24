How To Defeat Captain Wise-Voice in Black Myth: Wukong

Numerous bosses in Black Myth: Wukong have some gimmicks that dictate how the entire fight flows and Captain Wise-Voice is part of that group. To help you leave the Pagoda Realm, this guide will go over all the attacks in this fight and what you can do to win.

Captain Wise-Voice Attacks and Tips in Black Myth: Wukong

The key to defeating Captain Wise-Voice is to deal damage to the massive orb it has for a head. However, managing to hit the orb is part of the challenge. If you spam high-damage attacks on the front right leg of the boss, it will eventually topple over just long enough for you to throw out some hard-hitting attacks. Although the main goal of the battle is to slam the orb with Wukong’s staff, there are still plenty of attacks to defend against.

Right as the fight begins, Captain Wise-Voice will kick around and then shoot a beam on the ground. Make sure to keep your distance and evade toward the back of the boss to avoid the blast. From there, you can whack the front legs in between various kicks. Getting the boss to topple over the first time won’t take long but the fight gets tougher after.

Each time you knock the boss over and you deal damage to the orb, it will get back up and then jump across the arena. Expect to get shot with numerous beams along the way before playing defense gets even more difficult. After Captain Wise-Voice jumps away and plants itself, there will be beams that are shot across the arena and can track you. I used my Cloud Step to get away so I didn’t have to guess where the beams would go next.

After the boss has taken enough damage, it will also lift its front right leg so you can’t topple it over. When this happens, the arena will start to fill with smaller blasts on the ground. While you dodge those, there will be tons of lines that continue to glow a brighter red. Once they reach full red, you need to get to an open spot or jump onto your staff to avoid the damage. In my final attempt, I used the Rock Solid spell to avoid damage at the last second.

Your best bet in this fight is to save all your attacks and spells for moments when Captain Wise-Voice falls over. The orb takes massive amounts of damage, and if you have the Refined Iron Sand upgrades, this fight should be much easier.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

