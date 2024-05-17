How To Defeat Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring

Mohg is no longer an option boss in Elden Ring, thanks to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. In order to follow in Miquella’s footsteps and access all of the new content of the Land of Shadows, players have to cut down Mohg. Here’s how!

Defeating Mohg in Elden Ring

The Lord of Blood uses Bloodflame Attacks, which are a mix of Heavy Physical Attacks and ranged casts. He also uses an undodgeable AOE attack three times to enter his second phase. Not only do his attacks become more ravenous in his second phase, but he also uses his wings to fly around the narrow arena, chasing players who try to run away.

So, how do you beat Mohg? First, you need to find a way to negate the effects of his Nihil attack. This can be done by mixing the Purifying Crystal Tear into your Wonderous Physick and drinking it before the transition starts. You will still take a small amount of damage, but it’s much better than having to heal through major chunks of your health depleting.

Mohg isn’t weak to any one element, but he also doesn’t resist much. Even though he’s the Lord of Blood, he’s still fairly susceptible to Bleed Damage, which is what we’ve used to take him down a number of times. Using the build below, we were able to take down Mohg before he could enter his second phase:

Weapons: Rivers of Blood +10, Eleonora’s Poleblade +10

Talismans: Carian Filigreed Crest, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Shard of Alexander, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Physick Mix: Purifying Crystal Tear, Thorny Cracked Tear

Level: 190 (you don’t have to be this high)

Main Stats: Arcane, Dexterity, Vigor

The strategy behind this build is to bumrush Mohg and force him to summon his circles before he can dish out too many attacks. Every time he summons a circle, he will pause, letting you get free hits. The goal is to proc bleed to lower his health and force him to summon another circle.

If you don’t have the Purifying Crystal Tear, then you have to bank on killing Mohg before his second phase. Otherwise, you should be able to continue attacking and rocking bleed through his Nihil attack, leaving him close to death in his second phase. The key is to use Ash of War skills to build up bleed faster while activating the effects of your talismans.

It also helps to have a fully upgraded Spirit Ash like Black Knife Tiche or Mimic Tear. You don’t need them to deal a ton of damage, but they can help take the agro off you while you line up your Ash of Wars.

