How to Defeat Treant in Once Human

Treant is the second major Monolith boss you’ll take on. It has a recommended requirement of level 20, but you can easily take down Treant in Once Human with these tips and tricks.

Defeating Treant in Once Human

While you technically don’t have to be a specific level for any Monolith boss like Treant in Once Human, you want to be at least level 10–15 before taking on this one. The normal enemies you’ll fight around the boss are all at level 15, and they can be a real annoyance if you’re not a high enough level. For Treant itself, you can be at any level and still deal significant damage without being hit.

How to Prepare for the Treant Fight

Before we get into that, though, there’s some setup required before you’re able to start attacking Treant. When you enter the Rift Beacon at the Gaia Cliff Monolith, you’ll start in a sewer. When you spawn in, you’ll see a red and blue light in the sewer’s water, which you need to jump to. At the red and blue light, press the “Jump” button to be propelled upwards. Take the first circular entrance you see and you’ll enter the arena where Treant is.

Your first goal is to destroy three vines that are spread out across the arena. Without killing these vines, Treant is immune to all damage. You can see where the vines are located in the screenshot below.

My advice is to start with the one at the bottom of the screen then work your way up. While you can start with the one nearest you when you spawn in, that’s where you want to end up at the end of the route, so it’s faster to start with the bottom one first.

The vines themselves have a good deal of health and feature some nasty attacks. However, they have a couple of weak points, which are the glowing red sacs on the body of the vines. As long as you aim for these red sacs, you should be able to deal enough damage to the vines to eliminate them in a few seconds.

Best Strategies for Beating Treant

Once you’re done killing all three vines, Treant becomes open for damage for two minutes (120 seconds). You don’t want to attack it from the ground, though, as the boss has some ground-stomp attacks that are difficult to avoid. Instead, you want to climb up on the broken highway where the northern vine spawns. Here, you’re protected from most of Treant’s attacks and have a clear line of sight to the boss to deal damage.

The only two attacks Treant can throw at you are its red beam of light, which you can avoid by taking cover behind a nearby bus, and the white glowing orbs. The orbs can easily be dodged by running around them, but they are slightly annoying to deal with. Once they hit the ground around you, they’ll be dealt with.

When you’re not dodging the beam or the orbs, you can easily attack Treant from the opening in the guard rail of the highway. You always want to aim for the woman’s head that sits on top of Treant. This deals the most damage to the boss and it’s pretty easy to hit from your vantage point.

After your two minutes of fighting is up, you have to go back and destroy all three vines again. Fortunately, this is the last time you have to do this, as Treant is permanently open for damage once you destroy the vines a second time. During the time it takes you to destroy the vines again, though, Treant slowly regains HP, so you want to eliminate the vines as quickly as possible.

Once the vines are destroyed again, go back to your vantage point on the highway and repeat the same process. Treant won’t throw any new attacks at you, so it’s just about dealing enough damage to kill the boss. I had some trouble with running out of ammo during my first run, but I was able to get through it. As long as you aim for the woman’s head atop Treant, you should be able to take down the boss within 5-10 minutes.

After Treant is dead, collect your reward and try to nab the Deviant.

Once Human is available to play now.

