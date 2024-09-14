How To Delete Custom Armor Sets in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Customization is one of the best parts of co-op in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, but you only get so many custom armor set slots. To help you keep your cosmetic sets fresh, we will cover how you can clear some space or modifications.

How To Delete Custom Armor Sets in Space Marine 2

The only way to delete custom armor sets is to overwrite the current heraldry rules settings. There is currently no option to delete your sets from the hall entirely, which means there are still some extra steps. Of course, if you want to start from scratch, this still isn’t the best outcome. Sometimes you just want to erase all of your settings so that you can start from scratch. It may take some extra time to get new customization options on your armor, but the outcome is still the same.

Despite no dedicated deletion button for custom armor sets or Chapter patterns, overwriting them is exactly the same. Simply choose the slots that you want to customize and change their armor colors or their decals. Any changes you make will save like before and now you have another new set to use as you will. Your previous customization settings will be erased in the process.

As for slot numbers for your custom armor sets, you only have four per class that you can work with. For the time being, there don’t appear to be any changes in the pipeline to add more than four, so overwriting will have to be your best friend. Another option would be saving customization sets as a sort of blueprint, but that’s also not an option. All I can recommend is that you utilize some of the preset chapter skins to save time or ensure that you really have an idea in mind that can last for a while. After all, four different sets are a lot to work with and keep the aesthetics fresh.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.

