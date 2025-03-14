Sometimes, the grass is greener on the other side, even in a game like MLB The Show 25. That’s why it’s nice you aren’t stuck in one place forever in San Diego Studio’s baseball title. Here’s how to demand a trade in MLB The Show 25 Road to the Show.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Traded in MLB The Show 25 Road to the Show

Once you finish up your high school career in MLB The Show 25 Road to the Show, you have two options: go to college to continue to hone your skills or go pro with the team that drafted you. No matter which you pick, you can decide what team you want to end up on in the big leagues. That makes life easy because you already know what kind of situation you’re heading into. However, things change quickly in professional sports, and a chance of scenery can be nice.

Previous versions of Road to the Show allowed you to ask to be traded from your organization once you hit the major leagues. That’s no longer the case in MLB The Show 25, with you being unable to ask your team to ship you elsewhere. Fortunately, there’s a trick that will let you find a new team sooner rather than later.

There’s an option in the Sliders section of the Road to the Show settings called “Trade Frequency,” which decides how often trades go down in the mode. Sliding this setting all the way to the right will increase how often players, including yourself, are on the move. However, don’t think your phone is going to blow up immediately because other teams have to notice you first before reaching out about acquiring you.

Related: Best Hitting Settings for MLB The Show 25

Once there’s buzz about you around the league, your agent will let you know, and eventually, trade offers start to roll in. You can then take your time deciding where you want to go, but be smart about it because there’s no guarantee teams will keep reaching out. If you lock in on a destination and are happy about it, pull the trigger, and once you arrive in your new clubhouse, slide the Trade Frequency slider back down to avoid more requests.

And that’s how to demand a trade in MLB The Show 25 Road to the Show. If you’re looking for more, here are the best pitching settings for the new sports game.

MLB The Show 25 is now in Early Access on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy