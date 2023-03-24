Returning from the original game, Resident Evil 4 remake tasks you with destroying blue medallions in a variety of places throughout the game. The second side quest to destroy blue medallions is found in the village’s Quarry area. You must find and destroy five blue medallions over the Quarry and Fish Farm maps. Here’s how to activate the mission and locate the five blue medallions in Resident Evil 4 remake’s Quarry.

To Activate The Quest, You Need to Locate and Read the Blue Note in This Area

The note is located next to the entrance to the Quarry, right next to the gigantic hammer. Collect the note to start the quest and mark the medallions on your map.

The first medallion is high above on some scaffolding, to the left of the exit gate to the north of the Quarry. It’s a bit of a long shot, but it should be easy enough to spot once you know where it is.

The second medallion is at the dock with the boat, just after the room with the Merchant. It’s under the wooden platform. You can get it from the wharf, facing southwest.

The third medallion is in the Fish Farm, in the first little shack you come across. It’s in the back corner, hanging up above the breakable barrels.

Medallion four is also in the Fish Farm. Near the back of the farm is a dividing wall that blocks off the rear of the area. On the side you enter the area from, follow the wall to the left to reach where the fence and the barricade meet. You can see the medallion through a gap in the wood. It’s easiest to see if you go up the ramp to the left and look down through the crack.

The last medallion is on the other side of the fence, in the final area of the Fish Farm. Drop down from the bridge into the water and head back under the bridge to the north. Look under the bridge and you should see the medallion against the fence.

And that’s the second blue medallion-destroying quest in Resident Evil 4 remake completed, and four more Spinels earned!