How to Destroy Destructible Walls in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Destructible Walls are one of the few environmental blockade types you’ll discover throughout your journey as Red and Antea in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Here’s a guide discussing how to destroy these Destructible Walls and what you can usually find on the other side.

How to Break Destructible Walls in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

By the time you encounter your first Destructible Wall, you won’t be able to destroy it until after the opening hours of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden around the 10-hour mark. Antea will learn an ability called Outburst, an AOE (area-of-effect) attack with a cooldown, as you get into the “Old Acquaintances” quest after the events of the Dark Forest region’s Haunting Cases.

Soon after a short dialogue between Red and Antea at a campfire within The Mire Marshes, your ghostly companion will gain this explosive power to progress past a wooden barrier. At this point, you could backtrack to older areas to use Outburst on Destructible Walls across the map in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, which I’d argue is well worth the effort.

Like Creeping Ivy barriers, Destructible Walls usually hide collectibles like cursed chests with powerful gear items inside or enemy nests rewarding materials for upgrading your equipment. Occasionally, you might find a void breach linking toward another hidden zone on the other side. Breaking these barriers is a must for anyone hoping to do everything the game has to offer, plus the lure of potentially acquiring better equipment is a good enough motivator to backtrack, too.

How to Use Outburst Manifestation in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Among all the Manifestations that Antea will unlock, Outburst will be your best damage-dealing power throughout the game. Destructible Walls aside, it’s a potent crowd killer whenever surrounded by multiple enemies with little breathing room in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, especially when fighting off body-possessed enemies that Antea damages better than Red.

Unfortunately, Outburst has a long cooldown period, so be mindful of this caveat before using it. You could reduce this cooldown by acquiring specific Essence skills on the Evolution menu or through equipment pieces for Antea; however, throughout my time playing the game, I found it more useful to go for damage/area-of-effect increases for Outburst rather than cooldown boosts.

You can clean out a battlefield with a well-placed Outburst and reserve the effort and healing resources for when you need them in a challenging encounter later.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.