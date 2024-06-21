The Trivela shot is a stylish but difficult way to score amazing goals in EA FC 24. The opponent might try to push you wide to lower the chances of scoring, but the Trivela can bypass this and catch any defense by surprise. Here’s how to do a Trivela in EA FC 24.

What Is the Trivela Shot?

The Trivela shot is quite unique and unorthodox as the player must strike the ball from the outside of their foot, causing it to curve away from their body. The ball initially moves away but eventually swerves toward the goal due to the spin. This technique looks very pleasing to the eye and only the most skillful players are able to do it. The Trivela is pretty rare but can be highly effective in matches when you’re trying to catch the goalkeepers and defenders off-guard.

Best Players to Do a Trivela in EA FC 24

Not every player in EA FC 24 can execute a Trivela shot effectively. To increase your chances of success, use players with high shooting skills and the Trivela PlayStyle. Players with the Trivela+ PlayStyle will have an even greater chance of landing an accurate shot. Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe, Frenkie De Jong, Marco Reus, Alexandra Popp, and Alex Morgan, all have this PlayStyle, and some special cards of these players have Trivela+.

Positioning and Angle

One of the most critical aspects of performing a Trivela shot is positioning. Ensure your player is slightly to the side of the goal rather than directly facing it. This angle is crucial for the Trivela as it allows your player to use the outside of their foot more naturally. The best way to boost your chances of executing a Trivela in EA FC 24 is to cut in from the wings and approach the goal from a tight angle.

Executing the Trivela Shot in EA FC 24

Here’s a step-by-step guide to executing a Trivela shot in EA FC 24:

Approach the Ball: Move your player toward the ball at an angle. Ensure there is enough space between your player and the defender to execute the shot cleanly. Trigger the Shot: For PlayStation : Hold L2 and press Circle.

: Hold L2 and press Circle. For Xbox: Hold LT and press B. Aim and Power: Use the left stick to aim where you want the ball to go. Adjust the power by holding the shoot button (Circle/B) for the appropriate duration. Too much power can send the ball over the bar, while too little might not reach the goal. Aim for around three bars of power, adding slightly more if you are further away. Try not to exceed 3.7 bars of power, or it may result in sending the shot wide. Master the Positioning: Depending on the player’s dominant foot, approach the goal from that side of the box. For example, a right-footed player should head toward the goal from the right side. Ensure that you maintain a diagonal angle to the goal; otherwise, you won’t get the necessary shot angle for the Trivela. Aim for the far post, and then release your shot.

Practical Tips for Mastering the Trivela Shot

Practice in Skill Games : Use the practice mode or skill games in EA FC 24 to perfect your Trivela shots. This will help you understand the mechanics and get a feel for the move in various scenarios.

: Use the practice mode or skill games in EA FC 24 to perfect your Trivela shots. This will help you understand the mechanics and get a feel for the move in various scenarios. Appropriate Situations : Use the Trivela shot when you have the right angle and enough space to execute it without being blocked by defenders. It is particularly useful when you are cutting in from the wings or when the goalkeeper is positioned towards one side of the goal.

: Use the Trivela shot when you have the right angle and enough space to execute it without being blocked by defenders. It is particularly useful when you are cutting in from the wings or when the goalkeeper is positioned towards one side of the goal. Cancel Your Shot : If the opponent is likely to block your curl, press the X button (A on Xbox) to cancel the attempt. This gives you a fake shot that can fool the enemy’s defense line and open up some space.

: If the opponent is likely to block your curl, press the X button (A on Xbox) to cancel the attempt. This gives you a fake shot that can fool the enemy’s defense line and open up some space. Observe Real-World Examples: Watch real-world football matches and pay attention to players who frequently use the Trivela shot. Observing how they position themselves and execute the shot can provide valuable insights that you can apply in your gameplay.

And that’s how to do a Trivela shot in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 is available now.

