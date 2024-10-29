How To Do the Basketball Easter Egg on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Points are at a premium in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies. They’re used for everything, from weapons to Perks, which is why when there’s an opportunity to get some for free, you take it. Here’s how to do the basketball Easter egg on Terminus in Black Ops 6.

How To Shoot the Basketball & Get Free Points in Black Ops 6 Zombies

As the title of this guide points out, this Easter egg is only available on Terminus. It doesn’t take long to access, but there are some factors to take into consideration before setting out to complete it. Before getting into any of that, though, it’s important to know where to look.

The hidden basketball can be found right outside the door where the second AMP sits. It only takes opening one door to access, but you’ll also have to open the second to complete the Easter egg. Outside of the door with the second AMP, there’s a stack of boxes. Climb on top of it, look toward the building, and jump. You’ll see a basketball sitting on the roof, but you can’t just shoot it right off.

To get the basketball to move in Black Ops 6, you’ll need to use a sniper or an explosive weapon. While jumping, you’ll have to hit it in just the right spot to get it to fly off the building and into the hoop that’s waiting on the other side. Don’t worry if it takes you a few tries, but if you’re really hurting for points, it’s probably a good idea to leave a crawler roaming around so you can take your time.

If you get the job done, it won’t be hard to tell, as your screen will flash white, and an explosion of lights will come out of the hoop. However, the points won’t go into your inventory automatically; they’ll fall on the ground, and you’ll have to go pick them up. Again, make sure there isn’t a horde of zombies in your way, and walk over to claim your prize.

The basketball Easter egg isn’t the most involved one in the game, but it does offer some relief, especially if you’re in a bit of a pinch early in the game. And even if you’re deeper into Terminus, you’re never too good to turn down free points.

And that’s how to do the Basketball Easter egg on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

