It’s quite a grind to level up your Battle Pass in Fortnite. Luckily, there is a wild XP glitch that you can do right now in the new Fortnite Festival mode that can get you to level 100 rapidly. In this guide, we’ll be covering exactly how to do it.

How to Do the Fortnite Festival Easy XP Glitch

It’s quite common for there to be a good XP glitch at the start of a new season in Fortnite. Players are always on the lookout to take advantage of them early on before they get patched. And in Chapter 1 of Season Five, we’ve got a great XP glitch to use. This is by far the fastest XP glitch I’ve ever seen in Fortnite, as you can reach level 100 in around 30 minutes or so.

Before you try the glitch out, you should be aware that there could be consequences. Epic could end up rolling back players’ levels or issuing some temporary bans. That being said, historically, Epic tends to avoid this for glitches that involve very simple processes in the game to do. I’ve done this glitch without issue and am now over level 100, but go ahead at your own risk.

To do the glitch, you’ll need either a friend to help you out or another account you can log in to on another console or PC. You’ll also need to make sure you haven’t already completed the daily quests for Fortnite Festival. If you can meet those two requirements, then you’re good to go.

Have your friend or second account set up a Fortnite Festival lobby on the Jam Stage mode and invite you to their squad. Enter the Jam Stage and find a spot where you and your friend can set up and play on a stage. One of the daily quests is often “Jam for 20 Minutes on the Jam Stage,” and completing this rewards a full level.

You’ll want to just Jam for the 20 minutes, and then as soon as you see the challenge pop up as completed, you need to back out to the lobby. Make sure your friend or other account stays in the game. In the lobby, you’ll be rewarded with a level up and your five Battle Stars for the Battle Pass. Now join back into the game, and then as soon as you load in, back out to the lobby again. This will cause the game to reward you again with the full level of XP.

Now, you can simply repeat this process as much as you like in order to reach your desired level. The only thing that can break the glitch is if you stay loaded into the game too long before backing out or if your friend/other account gets disconnected. Otherwise, you’ll be able to get as many levels as you like.

That’s how you can do the Fortnite Festival XP glitch for super fast Battle Pass levels. If you’re happy to take the risk, this glitch is still going strong at the time of writing.